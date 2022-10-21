Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dino Babers Discusses Late Hit Call/No Call in Clemson Game
One point of contention from Syracuse's loss at Clemson amongst the Orange fan base was the inconsistency regarding late hit calls. In one instance, Syracuse's Elijah Fuentes was called for a late hit on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik while Garrett Shrader was pushed after going out of bounds ...
Dino Babers owns up to timeout gaffe, Sean Tucker’s lack of carries at Clemson: ‘That should not happen’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers had a choice to make at his Monday press conference. He could have pulled a Bill Belichick and answered lingering criticism of Sean Tucker’s lack of carries and another time management gaffe from Saturday’s 27-21 loss to No. 5 Clemson with some version of “we’re on to Notre Dame.”
Syracuse-Clemson was most-watched college football game of the week
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Clemson’s thriller in Death Valley outdrew everyone as the most-watched game of the weekend. The Tigers’ 27-21 victory peaked at nearly 5 million viewers and drew a 2.7 rating, according to Sports Media Watch, which tracks TV ratings through a variety of sources.
Babers on Tucker's Five Carries, Clock Management: 'That Has Been Addressed'
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers held his weekly press conference on Monday and discussed two issues from the loss at Clemson that fans and media have been discussing since its conclusion. Not calling timeout after stopping Clemson late in the fourth quarter to preserve time and running back Sean ...
Dino Babers on 2 crucial officiating moments from SU-Clemson: ‘I don’t understand’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers addressed Monday a pair of crucial plays from Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson, the videos of which are still making the rounds on Twitter two days after the game’s conclusion. The two plays — one which resulted in a penalty and...
There’s a common theme in Syracuse’s bowl projections after Clemson loss: A trip to Florida
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s championship hopes were dashed with Saturday’s 27-21 loss at Clemson. But the bowl picture is still rosy for the Orange (6-1, 3-1 ACC). If SU wants to earn a coveted New Year’s Six bowl game, it must cheerlead for Clemson to stay undefeated and reach the College Football Playoff.
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
Quick Hits: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker rushes only five times
Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 27-21 decision at Clemson. Here are some quick hits from the game. The second half meltdown was brutal and came on both sides of the ball. ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath highlighted a notable shift in morale on the Syracuse bench as the tables turned away from their favor late in the game.
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Syracuse defense forces four turnovers, sends Clemson’s starting quarterback to the bench
The Syracuse defense knocked one of the most well-known quarterbacks in the country out of its game against Clemson on Saturday by forcing four turnovers. Clemson turned to backup quarterback Cade Klubnik with 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter on Saturday, while the Tigers trailed Syracuse 21-10. DJ Uiagalelei...
SU alum Ian Eagle to take over NCAA Tournament play-by-play as Jim Nantz steps away
Syracuse University alumnus Ian Eagle will succeed Jim Nantz as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament starting in 2024. Nantz, 63, told the New York Post that the 2023 NCAA tourney will be his last after more than three decades covering college basketball’s March Madness. It will also be a fitting farewell as the Final Four will be on CBS in Houston, where Nantz began his sports broadcasting career as a University of Houston student and hosted coach Guy Lewis’ television show.
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson
Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
Section III football rankings (Week 7): Final regular-season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
Syracuse Basketball: Where foes are nationally ranked, projected in ACC
Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins for Syracuse basketball on November 7 at home versus Lehigh, the Orange isn’t ranked in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. That isn’t much of a surprise. Additionally, the ‘Cuse is projected to finish at No. 8 in the Atlantic...
New girls state soccer poll: 3 new Section III teams make rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. With playoffs nearly completed, some teams that have made their way to the section final four make an appearance in this week’s rankings, and some teams that were ranked last week fell out of the rankings after suffering early round upsets.
Photographer’s view of Syracuse-Clemson: Our favorite images from an instant classic in Death Valley
Clemson S.C. — Great football dynasties usually have great traditions. At Clemson University, it has the Tiger Walk. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field hockey playoffs: Port Byron/Union Springs returning to Class D championship
The Port Byron/Union Springs field hockey team is returning to the Section III Class D championship after shutting out Weedsport, 6-0, on Monday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
