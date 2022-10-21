ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Athenaeum

October 24, 2022

Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses, a soccer victory, parking data and what is taking over the former business and economics building. To read more visit thedaonline.com. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Swim and Dive defeats Cincinnati in two-day home meet

After two days of competition on Friday and Saturday, the West Virginia men and women’s swimming and diving teams both took their second win of the season against Cincinnati in a tight competition for the men's and a lopsided win for the women. The two-day dual took place at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Yuhasz comes home third at Go Fast River Run for WVU cross country

The West Virginia cross country team traveled up to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, this weekend to compete in the Go Fast River Run at Lock Haven’s XC Course on Oct. 22. Redshirt sophomore, Abbey Yuhasz led the Mountaineers placing in third place amongst all runners. Yuhasz had a great race with a time of 21:48.3.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU volleyball falls in a shutout to No. 1 Texas on the road

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team lost to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a shutout on Saturday, 3-0, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas. The Mountaineers (7-14, 0-8 Big 12) knew they had a tough night ahead, and unfortunately for WVU, it was a tough match all the way through.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia men's soccer looking for win in final home match against Georgia State

The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team finishes up it’s home slate on Sunday, facing the Georgia State Panthers at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-6-4, 1-1-4) have not lost any of their last five matches, but three of those were draws, 1-1 against South Carolina on Oct. 1, 3-3 against undefeated No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15, and a 1-1 draw at James Madison on Oct. 19. In that timespan, West Virginia has won 4-0 at Old Dominion and 3-0 at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy