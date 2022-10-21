Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
October 24, 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses, a soccer victory, parking data and what is taking over the former business and economics building. To read more visit thedaonline.com. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
Swim and Dive defeats Cincinnati in two-day home meet
After two days of competition on Friday and Saturday, the West Virginia men and women’s swimming and diving teams both took their second win of the season against Cincinnati in a tight competition for the men's and a lopsided win for the women. The two-day dual took place at...
Yuhasz comes home third at Go Fast River Run for WVU cross country
The West Virginia cross country team traveled up to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, this weekend to compete in the Go Fast River Run at Lock Haven’s XC Course on Oct. 22. Redshirt sophomore, Abbey Yuhasz led the Mountaineers placing in third place amongst all runners. Yuhasz had a great race with a time of 21:48.3.
WVU volleyball falls in a shutout to No. 1 Texas on the road
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team lost to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a shutout on Saturday, 3-0, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas. The Mountaineers (7-14, 0-8 Big 12) knew they had a tough night ahead, and unfortunately for WVU, it was a tough match all the way through.
Offense stumbles as WVU football falls 48-10 to Texas Tech on the road
West Virginia football went back on the road for another Big 12 battle in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, but it was unable to find its footing on offense in a lopsided 48-10 defeat to the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) couldn't...
West Virginia men's soccer looking for win in final home match against Georgia State
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team finishes up it’s home slate on Sunday, facing the Georgia State Panthers at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-6-4, 1-1-4) have not lost any of their last five matches, but three of those were draws, 1-1 against South Carolina on Oct. 1, 3-3 against undefeated No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15, and a 1-1 draw at James Madison on Oct. 19. In that timespan, West Virginia has won 4-0 at Old Dominion and 3-0 at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
WVU men's soccer breaks through for exciting 3-2 win over Georgia State
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team won their final home match of the 2022 regular season, defeating the Georgia State Panthers 3-2 on senior night on Sunday in a matchup packed with action from the start. The Mountaineers move to 5-6-4 (2-1-4 Sun Belt) and now have a...
Most voters in Mon County are registered, but less than half voted in past midterms
Nearly three-fourths of Monongalia County’s population who can vote are registered, but less than half have voted in past general elections. County officials expect a similar turnout this election. This year marks the first general election since Senate redistricting in 2021, where state lawmakers divided counties into multiple districts...
