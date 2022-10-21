The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team finishes up it’s home slate on Sunday, facing the Georgia State Panthers at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-6-4, 1-1-4) have not lost any of their last five matches, but three of those were draws, 1-1 against South Carolina on Oct. 1, 3-3 against undefeated No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15, and a 1-1 draw at James Madison on Oct. 19. In that timespan, West Virginia has won 4-0 at Old Dominion and 3-0 at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO