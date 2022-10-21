Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Related
Big Blue View
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Giants rally again, then survive to reach 6-1
The New York Giants won their fourth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday. The Giants survived a wild final 1:04 that saw Jacksonville use three Giants defensive penalties and a desperation fourth-and-15 conversion to move to the Giants’ 17-yard line with no timeouts. On the game’s final play, the Giants stopped Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line after he caught a Trevor Lawrence pass.
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 8: Giants have officially moved into the top 5
NFL.com (6) The Giants have a knack for winning close games — a massive attribute in a league where it seems like nearly every team hovers around the same level in terms of talent and potential. Big Blue was in closer mode again on Sunday, getting a stop at the goal line as time expired to outlast the Jaguars. Daniel Jones went over 100 yards on the ground, and Saquon Barkley continued to dominate, putting the Jacksonville defense on skates with 72 of his 110 rushing yards in the final quarter. Weird-stat-in-a-weird-season alert: The Giants are 6-1 despite being the only team in the NFL without a receiver who’s surpassed 200 yards.
Big Blue View
Giants-Jaguars, Week 7: Live updates
Neal, Bredeson hurt: The Giants have lost starting right tackle Evan Neal and starting left tackle Ben Bredeson to knee injuries. Both have been ruled out. [FULL STORY]. Jaguars 8, Giants 7: Jacksonville answered with a six-play, 70-yard drive. A Travis Etienne 7-yard run and a two-point conversion made the score 8-7 Jacksonville with 6:58 to play in the first quarter.
Big Blue View
2022 Wide Receiver Cap Hit Rankings
Looking at Cap Hits for 2022 Kenny Golladay is at the top with $21,150,000 cap hit . Davante Adams ($12,180,000) Stefon Diggs ($11,736,000) . how in the world would the team do a contract like this for an avaerage ( now basically worhtless WR). here is my answer. ESPN Fantasy...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/24: Daboll, Love, Thibodeaux post game quotes, more headlines
The final 1:04 of the New York Giants’ 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday had to be the longest, most nerve-wracking 64 seconds any Giants fan has experienced in a very, very long time. It was undoubtedly a sweaty-palms experience for the Giants and their fans. “Good...
Big Blue View
More Thoughts
- I think the NYG are really on a terrific run and playing with skill, heart, and confidence. They pick each other up on both sides of the ball and as a team. Can't help being reminded of St. Peter's in the NCAA. It's a scrappy team that is determined to show they belong on the field with anyone.
Big Blue View
Time for the Giants to Pay Up
I was on the fence with DJ before the season started, leaning towards drafting a new QB. Jones's play over the first 7 games has turned me around. Imagine what he can do with weapons and an offensive line. Time for Mara and Schoen to belly up to the bar and pay him.
Big Blue View
The guy's name whose career was lost to an eye injury was Giants Center Brian Williams
The Giants drafted Williams a Center out of Minnesota in the 1st Rd and for about 5 years he played like a 1st rounder. He was poked in the eye and even though he tried for years, I believe that he is fine now, he never recovered well enough to play again. Briam Wiliams son TE Maxx Williams, a guy that I've been promoting for some time as a preferred Giant signing, is currently on the Arizona practice squad and is coming back from and is close to returning knee injury. He should be signed immediately to fill in for Bellinger.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Jaguars: 5 plays that led to victory over Jacksonville
The New York Giants earned another come-from-behind victory on Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 23-17 win was turbulent at times and downright nail-biting at others. The Giants channeled Super Bowl XXXIV on the final play as cornerback Fabian Moreau tackled wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line to end the game and secure the Giants' victory.
Big Blue View
Giants-Seahawks odds: Seattle is favored by 3 points
The underdog narrative in East Rutherford, N.J. is not going away, as the New York Giants are not the betting favorites on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The Seahawks (4-3) are -145 moneyline favorites, and the over/under is set at 46.5 points, according to SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook.
Big Blue View
Giants injury news: Adoree’ Jackson evaluated with a concussion, Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson ruled out injuries
New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. Jackson left the field after delivering a hard hit to a Jaguars’ receiver in the middle of the field. The Giants have reported that Jackson is being evaluated for a concussion. Rookie tight...
Big Blue View
Playoffs? Yes, the Giants are now expected to make the playoffs
The New York Giants might not want to hear the ‘p word,’ but their 6-1 record through seven weeks is the second-best in the NFL and they are now expected — yes, expected — by analytical models to make the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight has the Giants finishing...
Big Blue View
Giants-Jags PFF grades: What can we learn?
What can the Pro Football Focus grades and official snap counts show us about the New York Giants following Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars? Let’s take a look and find out. PFF grades. Offense. Saquon Barkley did not get dinged too much for his late-game clock...
Big Blue View
‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Daniel Jones’ fire as noteworthy as his good play
The New York Giants are 6-1. Yes, 6-1. Sunday was yet another come-from-behind, nail-biting victory, this time over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let’s get to our traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review. Kudos to ... Daniel Jones — It’s hard to argue with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg right now....
Big Blue View
Giants trade rumors: Potential targets, and players who could be moved
The No. 1 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is a little more than a week away. Will the New York Giants be buyers? Sellers? Both? Neither? Let’s look at some of the rumors and possibilities as we close in on Joe Schoen’s first trade deadline as Giants’ general manager.
Big Blue View
Monday Night Football: How to watch Bears-Patriots
On Monday Night Football we get a battle of quarterbacks between the 2021 class. The Chicago Bears, who traded up with the New York Giants to get Justin Fields, vs. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots with an offense co-coordinated by former Giants coach Joe Judge. This will be...
Big Blue View
Play-by-play review of final stop by Giants’ defense
The final 1:04 of the New York Giants’ 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday had to be the longest, most nerve-wracking 64 seconds any Giants fan has experienced in a very, very long time. It was undoubtedly a sweaty-palms experience for the Giants and their fans. “Good...
Big Blue View
‘Things I think’ after Giants-Jaguars: Insanity rules
6-1? Nobody saw this coming. The Giants, though are 6-1. I think it is impossible at this point not to think they actually are a good football team. Las Vegas oddsmakers didn’t believe it entering Sunday, having made the Giants underdogs to Jacksonville, which entered the game 2-4 and left 2-5.
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: Azeez Ojulari to IR, Quincy Roche signed, Landon Collins elevated
Landon Collins is in for the New York Giants, but Azeez Ojulari is out. Collins will be back on the field for the Giantson Sunday for the first time since 2018. Collins, signed to the practice before the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers,. Collins was a Pro...
Big Blue View
Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger reportedly headed for surgery on fractured eye socket
New York Giants rookie tight end reportedly suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, per a report from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan. Bellinger, Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson all left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with what appeared to be significant injuries. When Bellinger was carted...
Comments / 0