Taylor Swift fans stayed up for midnight album release — then they got even more songs

As the clock struck midnight on Friday, Oct. 21, Taylor Swift fans were treated to a new album by the beloved pop megastar.

But those who stayed awake an extra three hours got a special surprise.

Swift, who debuted her “Midnights” album on Friday, surprised fans with an seven more songs at 3 a.m. They are part of the “Midnights (3am edition).”

“Surprise! I think of ‘Midnights’ as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,” Swift said in a Twitter post just after 3 a.m. “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”

She said she is calling the additional seven songs the “3am tracks.”

“Lately, I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From the Vault’ tracks,” she said. “So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now .”

The 3 a.m. edition includes the following songs:

“The Great War”

“Bigger Than the Whole Sky”

“Paris”

“High Infidelity”

“Glitch”

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

“Dear Reader”

The album is available on all major streaming platforms , including Spotify and Apple Music.

Needless to say, Swifties were shocked by the early-morning announcement.

