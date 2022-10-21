ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The good, the bad and the ugly: Three standout moments from Syracuse’s first loss (SU-Clemson rewatch)

Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of ugly in the final quarter of Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson. A meltdown on both sides of the ball due cost the Orange its perfect season. The big, glaring issues and coach Dino Babers’ responses to them have already taken their laps online: a 25-second runoff before a timeout, Sean Tucker only having five carries, a penalty and a non-call.
New girls state soccer poll: 3 new Section III teams make rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. With playoffs nearly completed, some teams that have made their way to the section final four make an appearance in this week’s rankings, and some teams that were ranked last week fell out of the rankings after suffering early round upsets.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse football prediction and odds for NCAAF Week 9

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their first game of the season this past Saturday at Clemson. The Orange were leading 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to complete their comeback. Although this loss will not be easy to swallow, Syracuse has a chance to bounce back in NCAAF Week 9 at home.
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
Syracuse football box score at Clemson

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 14 Syracuse’s 27-21 loss at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Clemson_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
