Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top 10 passing performances in Section III football regular season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season is over and the playoffs are about to begin. >> Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III high school football regular season is in the books, and now it’s time to see who will take home the banner at sectionals. Before playoffs kick off, we take a look back at some of the things we learned about Section III teams in the final week of the regular season.
Section III football rankings (Week 7): Final regular-season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 7): Underdogs crack the rankings in Class B, D
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Section III football brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Friday
The Section III football seedings were announced on Sunday. First-round games start on Thursday and will lead up to championship games, which are scheduled from Nov. 11-13 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
The good, the bad and the ugly: Three standout moments from Syracuse’s first loss (SU-Clemson rewatch)
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of ugly in the final quarter of Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson. A meltdown on both sides of the ball due cost the Orange its perfect season. The big, glaring issues and coach Dino Babers’ responses to them have already taken their laps online: a 25-second runoff before a timeout, Sean Tucker only having five carries, a penalty and a non-call.
New girls state soccer poll: 3 new Section III teams make rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. With playoffs nearly completed, some teams that have made their way to the section final four make an appearance in this week’s rankings, and some teams that were ranked last week fell out of the rankings after suffering early round upsets.
Syracuse basketball vs. Indiana PA won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s season opener is right around the corner, but first the Orange will play a pair of exhibitions, starting with a game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 25 (10/25/2022). Syracuse vs. Indiana PA will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra,...
Field hockey playoffs: Port Byron/Union Springs returning to Class D championship
The Port Byron/Union Springs field hockey team is returning to the Section III Class D championship after shutting out Weedsport, 6-0, on Monday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Syracuse-Clemson was most-watched college football game of the week
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Clemson’s thriller in Death Valley outdrew everyone as the most-watched game of the weekend. The Tigers’ 27-21 victory peaked at nearly 5 million viewers and drew a 2.7 rating, according to Sports Media Watch, which tracks TV ratings through a variety of sources.
Syracuse-Notre Dame football game now sold out: How you can still get tickets
The Syracuse football team is drawing a sold-out crowd for the second game in a row at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse University announced Tuesday morning that its allotment of tickets for the general public have sold out for this Saturday’s game vs. Notre Dame. Only a limited number of student tickets remain via Ticketmaster.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse football prediction and odds for NCAAF Week 9
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their first game of the season this past Saturday at Clemson. The Orange were leading 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to complete their comeback. Although this loss will not be easy to swallow, Syracuse has a chance to bounce back in NCAAF Week 9 at home.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
Penalties, play-calling cost Syracuse football in a loss to Clemson despite 4 takeaways (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team let a major opportunity slip away in Death Valley, shooting itself in the foot with penalties and an offensive play-calling meltdown in a 27-21 loss to the Clemson Tigers. Here’s a look at the best and worst from the game.
Syracuse’s November road game at Pittsburgh receives game time, TV info
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s going to be at least two more weeks before Syracuse football plays in primetime again. No. 16 SU will travel to Pittsburgh for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5, the ACC announced Monday. The game will air live on ACC Network. The Orange...
Can’t Tame the Tigers: Syracuse football loses to Clemson 27-21 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team and its fan base shouldn’t be in the mood today to think much came from its trip to Death Valley on Saturday. No moral victories. No attaboys. No silver medals.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 14 Syracuse football team for its 27-21 loss at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device,...
C-NS, Liverpool football score wins before sectional playoffs
CENTRAL NEW YORK – With only seven teams left in the Section III Class AA football ranks, each of them would get a taste of post-season action, no matter how the regular season went. Thus, Cicero-North Syracuse, with its 7-1 mark, would be joined by 2-5 Liverpool, with the...
Syracuse football box score at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 14 Syracuse’s 27-21 loss at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Clemson_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
Syracuse falls just two spots in Coaches, AP polls after brutal loss at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though Syracuse football’s Saturday showing in Death Valley was catastrophic for its hopes of a perfect season, it didn’t hurt the Orange too badly in the polls. SU dropped two spots to No. 16 in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0