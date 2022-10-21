ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The Beatles’ game-changing ‘Revolver’: inside the remixed release with Giles Martin

For all the legendary pomp around 1967’s ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, or even around the latter albums like ‘Abbey Road’ (1969) and farewell record ‘Let It Be’ (1970), it’s inarguable that ‘Revolver’ was the true game-changer. The Beatles’ seventh album kicked down the door to the ‘60s counterculture; leading fans through it by their clammy hands, and inviting them to turn off their minds, relax, and float downstream. With the band retiring from live performances within a month of the album’s release, the increasingly experimental foursome immersed themselves in studio life, bringing string quartets, jam jars, tambours, sitars, French horns, and quite a lot of weed along with them.
NME

Robbie Williams announces two concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Robbie Williams has announced two special concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall for next month – tickets will be available here. The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation last month, will play a mixture of swing classics and some of his biggest hits at the iconic venue on November 6 and 7.
NME

Listen to Sam Fender’s new song ‘Wild Grey Ocean’

Sam Fender has today (October 25) shared ‘Wild Grey Ocean’, a song lifted from the upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘Seventeen Going Under’. ‘Wild Grey Ocean’ sees Fender reflect on past love and loss atop sparse piano keys and steady percussive cymbals. “The wild grey ocean, buried in my eyes” Fender sings broodingly on the track’s opening verse, “The coarse town muscles through weekdays and nine to fives.” Listen to the song below.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
NME

Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
NME

Pierce Brosnan says he wanted to play Elvis in a music biopic

Pierce Brosnan has opened up about who he’d have liked to play in a music biopic, if he’d been given the chance. The Mamma Mia star was speaking to NME in a new interview and was asked if he’d ever been offered the chance to play a musician in a film biopic before.
NME

5 Seconds Of Summer: “In many ways, ‘5SOS5’ feels like our first album’

5 Seconds Of Summer’s friendship as a band has weathered the making of five albums, multiple year-long tours, and the growing pains of transitioning into adulthood while in the public eye. As NME meets the group in a penthouse suite of a central London hotel to discuss their stellar new record, September’s ‘5SOS5’, a heartwarming supercut of their history begins to materialise as we talk: from their days in the capital as they worked on their 2014 self-titled debut, to the time they busked outside the Royal Albert Hall as bright-eyed teenagers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Jane’s Addiction cancel shows with Smashing Pumpkins following Perry Farrell injury

Jane’s Addiction have had to pull out of five shows on their arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, citing an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell. Farrell made the announcement on Jane’s Addiction’s social media yesterday (October 24), stating that the undisclosed injury had “resulted in [his] inability to perform”. The injury was reportedly sustained after the band’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
NME

Taylor Swift stars as Cinderella in ‘Bejeweled’ video featuring Haim sisters, Laura Dern and more

Taylor Swift has shared the second music video from ‘Midnights’, reinventing the classic Cinderella story for ‘Bejeweled’. The self-directed clip stars Swift as Cinderella – or as she’s introduced in a title card, House Wench Taylor. Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern stars as her evil Stepmommy, while the Haim sisters appear as her similarly bratty daughters: Lady Este (who “wants the title”), Lady Danielle (who “wants the ring”) and Lady Alana (who “wants the d***”).
NME

Ozzy Osbourne to star at Metaverse music festival

Ozzy Osbourne is set feature at a forthcoming Metaverse music festival. The event, which will take place in the specially created Decentraland virtual world, is set to take place from November 10-13. Over 100 artists will performing and Osbourne’s Ozzfest will be staged as part of the event with an...
Sportico

Lewis Hamilton Launches Film and TV Company Dawn Apollo Films

Lewis Hamilton is launching film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films, Deadline exclusively reports. The seven-time Formula One champion, who holds the record for most F1 wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, sat down with us to discuss plans for the company, the important role film has played in his life and the role it could play for him after retirement. The Mercedes driver has set up the firm in partnership with his manager Penni Thow, the CEO of investment outfit Copper. Already on the slate are two anticipated projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski, starring Brad Pitt; and a feature...
NME

Nick Grimshaw recalls puking in front of Drake after smoking weed at party

Nick Grimshaw has written about the time he threw up in front of Drake and other musicians after smoking weed at an MTV VMAs post-show party in 2010. The TV presenter and former BBC Radio 1 host recalled in his new autobiography Soft Boy, which is released this Thursday (October 27), the unfortunate incident.
NME

Sam Smith and Kim Petras set unique LGBTQ+ Billboard chart record with ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have become the first openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative single ‘Unholy’. Billboard reports that the single is the first number one for both artists – with Smith having previously peaked at number two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy