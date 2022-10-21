Read full article on original website
Related
NME
The Beatles’ game-changing ‘Revolver’: inside the remixed release with Giles Martin
For all the legendary pomp around 1967’s ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, or even around the latter albums like ‘Abbey Road’ (1969) and farewell record ‘Let It Be’ (1970), it’s inarguable that ‘Revolver’ was the true game-changer. The Beatles’ seventh album kicked down the door to the ‘60s counterculture; leading fans through it by their clammy hands, and inviting them to turn off their minds, relax, and float downstream. With the band retiring from live performances within a month of the album’s release, the increasingly experimental foursome immersed themselves in studio life, bringing string quartets, jam jars, tambours, sitars, French horns, and quite a lot of weed along with them.
NME
Robbie Williams announces two concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall
Robbie Williams has announced two special concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall for next month – tickets will be available here. The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation last month, will play a mixture of swing classics and some of his biggest hits at the iconic venue on November 6 and 7.
NME
Listen to Sam Fender’s new song ‘Wild Grey Ocean’
Sam Fender has today (October 25) shared ‘Wild Grey Ocean’, a song lifted from the upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘Seventeen Going Under’. ‘Wild Grey Ocean’ sees Fender reflect on past love and loss atop sparse piano keys and steady percussive cymbals. “The wild grey ocean, buried in my eyes” Fender sings broodingly on the track’s opening verse, “The coarse town muscles through weekdays and nine to fives.” Listen to the song below.
NME
Garbage’s Shirley Manson: “We got the shit beaten out of us for our Bond song”
Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has spoken of the band “getting the shit beaten out of them” by the media for their James Bond song ‘The World Is Not Enough’, and how their upcoming ‘Anthology’ release is a testament to the band’s survival. The...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
NME
Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
NME
Fans question if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ was a ‘Midnights’ Easter Egg
Fans have asked if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg. The pop star released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Friday (October 21), which she described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
‘The Green Berets’: John Wayne Forced His Composer to Use 1 Popular Song He Hated
'The Green Berets' actor-turned-director John Wayne pushed composer Miklós Rózsa to use a popular song at the time in the movie, even though he hated the idea of it.
NME
Pierce Brosnan says he wanted to play Elvis in a music biopic
Pierce Brosnan has opened up about who he’d have liked to play in a music biopic, if he’d been given the chance. The Mamma Mia star was speaking to NME in a new interview and was asked if he’d ever been offered the chance to play a musician in a film biopic before.
NME
5 Seconds Of Summer: “In many ways, ‘5SOS5’ feels like our first album’
5 Seconds Of Summer’s friendship as a band has weathered the making of five albums, multiple year-long tours, and the growing pains of transitioning into adulthood while in the public eye. As NME meets the group in a penthouse suite of a central London hotel to discuss their stellar new record, September’s ‘5SOS5’, a heartwarming supercut of their history begins to materialise as we talk: from their days in the capital as they worked on their 2014 self-titled debut, to the time they busked outside the Royal Albert Hall as bright-eyed teenagers.
NME
Jane’s Addiction cancel shows with Smashing Pumpkins following Perry Farrell injury
Jane’s Addiction have had to pull out of five shows on their arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, citing an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell. Farrell made the announcement on Jane’s Addiction’s social media yesterday (October 24), stating that the undisclosed injury had “resulted in [his] inability to perform”. The injury was reportedly sustained after the band’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
NME
Posthumous XXXTENTACION documentary ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ screening details announced
A new XXXTENTACION documentary, titled ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ is set to be screened in London, Paris and Berlin next month, in advance of its international streaming launch. Check out further details below. The film, which was originally released on streaming service Hulu in the US in May,...
NME
U2’s Bono reveals his cousin is also his half-brother: “We felt like brothers long before we knew”
U2 singer Bono has revealed that his cousin is also his half-brother. The musician’s father, Bob Hewson, had an affair with his mother’s sister. Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, has said in his forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story that his father told him the news in 2000 before dying of cancer the following year.
NME
Taylor Swift stars as Cinderella in ‘Bejeweled’ video featuring Haim sisters, Laura Dern and more
Taylor Swift has shared the second music video from ‘Midnights’, reinventing the classic Cinderella story for ‘Bejeweled’. The self-directed clip stars Swift as Cinderella – or as she’s introduced in a title card, House Wench Taylor. Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern stars as her evil Stepmommy, while the Haim sisters appear as her similarly bratty daughters: Lady Este (who “wants the title”), Lady Danielle (who “wants the ring”) and Lady Alana (who “wants the d***”).
NME
Ozzy Osbourne to star at Metaverse music festival
Ozzy Osbourne is set feature at a forthcoming Metaverse music festival. The event, which will take place in the specially created Decentraland virtual world, is set to take place from November 10-13. Over 100 artists will performing and Osbourne’s Ozzfest will be staged as part of the event with an...
Lewis Hamilton Launches Film and TV Company Dawn Apollo Films
Lewis Hamilton is launching film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films, Deadline exclusively reports. The seven-time Formula One champion, who holds the record for most F1 wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, sat down with us to discuss plans for the company, the important role film has played in his life and the role it could play for him after retirement. The Mercedes driver has set up the firm in partnership with his manager Penni Thow, the CEO of investment outfit Copper. Already on the slate are two anticipated projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski, starring Brad Pitt; and a feature...
NME
Nick Grimshaw recalls puking in front of Drake after smoking weed at party
Nick Grimshaw has written about the time he threw up in front of Drake and other musicians after smoking weed at an MTV VMAs post-show party in 2010. The TV presenter and former BBC Radio 1 host recalled in his new autobiography Soft Boy, which is released this Thursday (October 27), the unfortunate incident.
NME
‘The White Lotus’ season two reviews: “Sharp enough to draw blood”
The first reviews for season two of The White Lotus are in – take a look below. Mike White’s satire of the über-rich returns next week in the UK for new episodes, and critics have already shared a positive response. Season two takes place at a White...
NME
Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ co-stars pay tribute to the actor following his death
Will & Grace stars have paid tribute to Leslie Jordan after the actor – who appeared on the show between 2001 and 2006, then again between 2017 and 2020 – died on Monday at the age of 67. On Monday morning (October 24), Jordan – who also starred...
NME
Sam Smith and Kim Petras set unique LGBTQ+ Billboard chart record with ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have become the first openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative single ‘Unholy’. Billboard reports that the single is the first number one for both artists – with Smith having previously peaked at number two...
