Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700
If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
CNET
Historical CD Interest Rates From 1984 to 2022
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times so far this year, with more rate hikes on the horizon. Such increases translate to higher interest rates when you borrow for a mortgage, auto or personal loan -- but also higher yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs. And opening a CD can be an effective way to save and grow your money in a high-rate environment. Here's an overview of how CD rates have changed over time since the 1980s.
Vintage Resale Demand Fuels Chairish Expansion
Online home furnishings resale retailer Chairish is significantly expanding its reach beyond the United States with the launch of shipping to Canada and a partnership with U.K. marketplace The Kairos Collective. Similar to Chairish, The Kairos Collective offers vintage and antique furnishings and decor, as well as contemporary pieces. The Kairos Collective website will redirect to Pamono.com, a subsidiary of Chairish, on November 1. Chairish marks its launch of shipping to Canadian shoppers with an exclusive collection of vintage and contemporary pieces that are available now. “The resale home furnishings industry continues to boom, and we are thrilled to be offering design buyers...
CNET
Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit: Best for Bad Credit
The Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* is an unusual credit card. Designed for people with bad credit, this unsecured credit card doesn't require a security deposit. Furthermore, this credit card offers rewards on purchases -- another rarity among credit cards for people with bad credit.
ffnews.com
Thought Machine inducted into JPMorgan Chase’s 2022 Hall of Innovation
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces it has been inducted into JPMorgan Chase‘s Hall of Innovation. The Hall of Innovation is a small group of technology companies selected yearly and recognised by the bank for their superior product quality and market-leading position. “Thought Machine has been...
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with James Winter
Businesses, whether Series A or Series C, should always focus on what problems they want to solve when developing products. Real-time payments and global connectivity are rapidly becoming the standard for businesses and consumers, making the shared goal for fintechs and financial institutions to facilitate new-age payments and bring payment models to scale.
ffnews.com
Fireblocks Launches Digital Asset Payments Engine with Worldpay Joining as New Pilot Partner
Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced today the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital payment transactions across any geography.
ffnews.com
Jack Henry™ Launches Standalone, Real-Time Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today the launch of its standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. Powered by the Payrailz® Digital Payments Platform, which Jack Henry acquired September 1, 2022, the P2P solution is now available for standalone implementation or as a strategic component of the full Payrailz payments platform.
ffnews.com
BMLL Secures USD 26 Million Series B Funding
BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3 data and analytics across global equity and futures markets, today announced it has secured a USD 26 million Series B investment in its latest funding round. The round was led by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund, supported by ACF Investors and other new and existing investors.
ffnews.com
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem. The program, first...
ffnews.com
Plastiq Launches Next Generation of “Plastiq Connect”
Plastiq, a B2B payments platform that offers bill pay and instant working capital access to businesses, today announced expanded integration options to its embedded finance product. Plastiq Connect provides platforms with a configurable way to enable multiple payment methods and disbursement options for their business customers to more easily pay suppliers and get paid by their customers. The new integration method offers an embeddable UI, similar to a white label experience, that requires even less development time.
ffnews.com
Capco and Plaid Announce Alliance to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across the Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, today announced a new alliance. The alliance will combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open...
ffnews.com
Marqeta Introduces “Marqeta for Banking”
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform today announced the release of Marqeta for Banking, a portfolio of seven banking products, continuing the expansion of Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform. Marqeta for Banking provides customers with a full set of account, ACH, instant funding and direct deposit products offered through Marqeta’s bank partners, enabling them to build complete banking propositions for their end users on Marqeta’s market leading platform.
ffnews.com
Bank of America Intelligent ReceivablesTM Upgraded With AR Forecasting Capabilities And Enhanced Reporting
Bank of America today announced that it has enhanced its accounts receivables matching solution Bank of America Intelligent Receivables™ with additional reporting and new forecasting capabilities, providing clients with insights based on historical trends and their customers’ behaviors. The bank also announced that it has completed the global roll out of Intelligent Receivables with the product’s launch in Brazil.
ffnews.com
Aryza Launches New Embedded Lending Platform in Partnership With Dreams
Aryza, a supplier of software solutions into the insolvency, credit and debt recovery sectors has today announced the launch of a new Embedded Lending platform, which has been developed in close partnership with Dreams – one of the UK’s biggest bed retailers. This fully digital solution simplifies the in-store and on-line finance application process and improve sales conversion rates.
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
CNET
Fact or Fiction: You'll Owe Taxes on Money Earned Through PayPal, Cash App and Venmo This Year
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you have a side hustle, freelance or are self-employed, and earn money through digital apps like PayPal, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo, the IRS wants to know about it. While you should pay estimated taxes throughout the year on freelance income -- regardless of whether it's from a payment app or direct deposit -- there's a new tax reporting law that you should know about.
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
