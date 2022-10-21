ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active weather alongside Tuesday’s cold front!

Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to 70s outside. Expect warm temperatures to stick around through the morning as a cold front approaches. Heading into the day Tuesday, humidity will remain elevated as moisture pulls into the region from the Gulf ahead of our next frontal boundary. As the front approaches, rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent.
