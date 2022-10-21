ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe

FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
New England Patriots Honor Fallen Bristol Police Officers

It was an incredibly special start to Monday Night Football. Loved ones of the two Bristol Police officers who died in the line of duty took to the sidelines in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots paid tribute to two fallen Bristol police officers, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex...
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

