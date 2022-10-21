Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Don't Miss This Chance to Protect Your Pets!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
Patriots Fans Send Clear Message To Mac Jones During Monday Night Football
It took Mac Jones and the Patriots offense just two pathetic drives to upset New England fans during Monday Night Football this evening. Jones and the Pats started the night with two straight three-and-outs. The Alabama product, who returns from an ankle injury tonight, has yet to have ...
Bill Belichick addresses latest Patriots QB controversy questions
The New England Patriots seemed to make it clear on Monday night that they have a full-blown quarterback controversy on their hands, but good luck getting Bill Belichick to admit that. Mac Jones started for the Patriots in their embarrassing 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. New England went 3-and-out...
How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
Bill Belichick can't easily brush aside confusion over Patriots' two-QB 'plan' as losses pile up
It is one of Bill Belichick’s oft-repeated, catch-all lines to dismiss any question about any decision he has made as coach of the New England Patriots. Benching a player. Going for it on fourth-and-long. Whatever. We do what we feel is best for the football team. Belichick’s dismissive defiance...
NBC Connecticut
New England Patriots Honor Fallen Bristol Police Officers
It was an incredibly special start to Monday Night Football. Loved ones of the two Bristol Police officers who died in the line of duty took to the sidelines in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots paid tribute to two fallen Bristol police officers, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex...
Chicago Bears torch New England Patriots: 5 winners and losers, including Justin Fields
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears needed a win over the New England Patriots on Monday night to avoid an
Patriots' recent draft successes have Matt Groh written all over them
The New England Patriots had some questionable drafts from 2015-2019, leaving the 2020 Patriots void of Tom Brady and young talent, which forced Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft to uncharacteristically overspend in 2021 free agency to make the roster competitive enough. Flash forward to 2022, and the Patriots find themselves...
Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8
Bill Belichick declined to say if quarterback Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start in Week 8, after the New England Patriots coach benched Jones in Week 7.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0