Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak cabinet: Who’s in and who’s out, from Jeremy Hunt to Jacob Rees-Mogg
New prime minister Rishi Sunak has started forming his top team, with big names such as Jacob Rees-Mogg announcing their departure to the backbenches. Standing in Downing Street on Tuesday after meeting the King, Mr Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss's leadership and braced the nation for “difficult decisions” ahead.The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech.His criticism of Ms Truss’s brief and chaotic tenure came just over an hour after the outgoing PM defended her botched economic strategy in her farewell speech from Downing Street.Mr Sunak...
NME
Rishi Sunak to become next UK Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak is set to become the next UK Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt dropped out from the running. The former chancellor was selected by MPs to succeed Liz Truss as the next Tory leader after Mourdaunt followed Boris Johnson by withdrawing from the running. Two minutes before nominations closed,...
NME
Newsreader pulled off air after “gleeful” reaction to Boris Johnson news
BBC presenter Martine Croxall has been taken off air over a “potential breach of impartiality” after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative leadership race. During the BBC News channel segment The Papers on Sunday (October 23), which aired at 10.30pm after Johnson made the announcement at 9pm, Croxall said she was “gleeful” during her introduction.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Comments / 0