Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Tuesday edition
- Clinton High School announces Red Tornado Boy and Girl for October. - Burns Flat suffers loss, at home against Bulldogs. - CBA picks up key district win, scores more than 50 points. - Obituary for Shirley Ann Hilliard. - Notice of death for Yvonne Fransen. - State, local, national...
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Monday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse– Pimento Cheese Burger. A 1/3 lb. juicy Beef Patty topped with Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Comes with your choice of one side.
Clinton Daily News
Shirley Ann Hilliard
Shirley Ann Hilliard, AKA “Mimi” was born August 26,1945 in Geary, Oklahoma to parents Otto and Ada Lee. She departed this life to be with her heavenly father on Friday, October 21, 2022. Shirley was raised on a farm in Custer County, Oklahoma. In her early years, Shirley...
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
kswo.com
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.
