Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
REITs Have Been Wrecked This Year: Wall Street Loves 7 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Huge Dividends
All 11 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors are all down this year, with the exception of energy, which is up big. The rise in interest rates has weighed upon the market, but the removal of the Federal Reserve punchbowl is one of the biggest reasons for this year’s horrible stock market performance. Given the terrible print last week for the consumer and producer price indexes, another 75-basis-point increase is likely on the way in early November. While yet another obstacle, at least that increase will get us closer to the ultimate terminal rate for federal funds.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Tesla Chart Shows A Pivotal Moment For Stock Following Bearish Earnings, Price Target Cut
Tesla, Inc TSLA slid over 7% under Friday’s closing price on Monday before rising up to close the day near flat. In the premarket on Tuesday, the stock was trading down slightly after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla and lowered the price target from $350 to $330.
October surprise? Stocks continue to sizzle this month
October may be famous for historically horrifying stock market crashes like the ones in 1929, 1987 and 2008. But so far this month, there's nothing for investors to be scared of on Wall Street. Stocks enjoyed another solid rally Monday, continuing a hot streak for the markets this month.
iheart.com
If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent
When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
tipranks.com
2 Recession-Proof Stocks That Score a “Perfect 10”
Recession-proof your portfolio with these two consumer stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. A maximum Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Amid weak economic prospects, top executives of leading companies, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Elon Musk of...
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher But Snap Spirals
Stocks closed solidly higher Friday as Wall Street cheered reports the Federal Reserve could consider smaller rate hikes following its November meeting. An early morning article in The Wall Street Journal suggested some Fed officials have been indicating they support slowing down the pace of rate hikes soon in order to allow what they've done thus far (one 0.25% increase followed by three straight 0.75% raises, and expectations for another 0.75% hike at the Nov. 1-2 meeting) to work. This, along with comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said today that "the time is now to start planning for stepping down," gave stocks enough reason to rally.
General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $41.77 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.8% to $35.42 in pre-market trading.
Benzinga
United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - IWF, AMZN, TSLA, GOOGL
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $338.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 263,050,000 to 264,600,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is down about 2.1%, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) is off about 6.9%, and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) is lower by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Interesting DPZ Put And Call Options For June 2023
Investors in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw new options begin trading this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 235 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DPZ options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Nike Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Nike NKE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Moderna, Amazon, Tesla, And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 750 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI shares climbed 89.3% to close at $58.92 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. VRE gained 23.3% to...
Recap: NVR Q3 Earnings
NVR NVR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NVR missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $118.51 versus an estimate of $121.71. Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and others
(AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
This Analyst With 90% Accuracy Rate Slashes PT On Snap; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Comments / 0