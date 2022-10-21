ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 14

Jacqueline Fitzgerald Zook
4d ago

This woman is a disaster. The people who have donated are given the lucrative contracts. The taxpayers money that was spent on COVID tests was astronomical. She is a prodigy of Cuomo and took her clues from him! Vote her and the rest of the DemonCRATS out of office! Send them packing. They get richer off taxpayers and we suffer

Edward Gareau
3d ago

SHE HAD TO GREAT TEACHER IN CUOMO , POWER iIS ONE THING SHE IS AFRAID OF GIVING UP!!!!! AN WILL DO ANYTHING TO HOLD IT .

Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago

This is what happens with one party rule. Wake up NY. Vote her and her minions out this election.

