Read full article on original website
Jacqueline Fitzgerald Zook
4d ago
This woman is a disaster. The people who have donated are given the lucrative contracts. The taxpayers money that was spent on COVID tests was astronomical. She is a prodigy of Cuomo and took her clues from him! Vote her and the rest of the DemonCRATS out of office! Send them packing. They get richer off taxpayers and we suffer
Reply
15
Edward Gareau
3d ago
SHE HAD TO GREAT TEACHER IN CUOMO , POWER iIS ONE THING SHE IS AFRAID OF GIVING UP!!!!! AN WILL DO ANYTHING TO HOLD IT .
Reply
5
Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago
This is what happens with one party rule. Wake up NY. Vote her and her minions out this election.
Reply
8
Related
New York governor's race: Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin set to debate as crime concerns take center stage
It will be the only debate of the election season between the two candidates.
NY1
Could a Republican ever run New York again?
It has been more than 15 years since a Republican governor has been at the helm in Albany. Rep. Lee Zeldin is hoping to change that by ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the state has been growing more blue in recent years and the math does not favor red. Pat Kiernan speaks with his colleagues about whether this is the time for a Republican victory. If not, will the party ever win statewide elections again?
whcuradio.com
Hochul, Zeldin to meet in one gubernatorial debate
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin will meet tonight for a debate. It’ll be the lone gubernatorial debate between the two and will air on Spectrum News at seven o’clock. The Republican Zeldin had initially challenged the Democratic incumbent to a series of debates, but Hochul’s team declined.
NBC New York
Lee Zeldin Vows to Keep NY Abortion Laws Intact Even if State Votes Red
Republican Lee Zeldin elaborated on his pledge to leave New York's abortion laws intact during an interview with NBC New York. "I understand I am in a state where there is support for this law," Zeldin said during an hour-long sit down on his front porch in Shirley. "There needs to be a respect for the will of the people."
New York gubernatorial candidates throw punches in final push before Election Day
With just over two weeks to go until Election Day, Gov. Hochul's lead has shrunk and Lee Zeldin picked up a big endorsement.
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Corl, Limpert, Murad (Your Letters)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s television commercials are disgusting and misleading. Hochul falsely claims if Rep. Lee Zeldin is elected governor, a “supposed” doctor who performs abortions would get arrested. While Zeldin has been transparent about his opposition to abortion, he has also made it very clear that he will not roll back the state’s abortion law.
Editorial endorsement: Thomas DiNapoli for New York state Comptroller
We endorse New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for a fourth, four-year term for his prudent management of the state pension fund and steady leadership of the “professional audit shop” that oversees spending at all levels of government. DiNapoli, a Long Island Democrat, is widely considered one of...
PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion. Hochul, who took […]
Troy Record
Stefanik calls for federal probe of New York COVID-19 nursing home deaths
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — At Van Rensselaer Manor, Rep. Elise Stefanik was joined by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin Monday afternoon to announce that if Republicans take control of the House following the midterm elections, she plans to convene a congressional investigation into the March 2020 order by then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to force COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes.
waynetimes.com
Election 2022: State and Local candidates on the ballot November 8th
Before Election Day, voters in Wayne County may need answers. Here are details to help you weave your way through it all:. To check your registration go to: voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. As always, voters may vote on Election Day, November 8. The Board of Elections will have be able to tell you...
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign
Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
sbstatesman.com
New York should be preparing for the “red wave”
I recently spoke with Stony Brook College Republicans President Sara Adcock about her thoughts on the upcoming midterm elections. Adcock optimistically proclaimed her prediction for the election outcomes. “I see already, a big push, and people trying to help towards that ‘red wave,’ and I think that we might really be seeing it this fall.”
sbstatesman.com
Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races
Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election
This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize...
Florida Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star...
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
New York State Has $17.5 Billion In Lost Money And Some Of It Might Be Yours
Forget about the $508 million Powerball jackpot. New York State has a $17.5 billion jackpot, of sorts. The New York State Comptroller's Office holds onto lost and unclaimed funds. Every day the state returns $1.5 million to people who file claims. So far, this year $318,059,878 has been returned to New Yorkers.
Zeldin gaining on Hochul in N.Y. governor’s race, latest poll shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is tightening the race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to the results of a recent Siena College poll of likely New York State voters. Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, 52% to 41%, which is down from 17 points...
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 14