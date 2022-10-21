Read full article on original website
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
5 Solar Eclipse Rituals To Help You Harness That New Moon Magic
When you think of astrology, predictions and forecasts of events that might happen in the future come to mind. Often, there is little mention of how to arm yourself with the knowledge to maximize (or minimize) these predictions—to harness their energy and make the most of that magic, which is a shame. Engaging in rituals tied to the eclipse season, such as solar eclipse rituals, can help you maximize potent cosmic energy. Why are the surrounding rituals not as frequently-discussed as the astrological events themselves? Perhaps it’s because we tend to want to know our horoscopes and what the future holds,...
