ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Smithonian

Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks

For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
natureworldnews.com

World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores

A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
