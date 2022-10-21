Read full article on original website
Giant bug-like creatures capable of devouring a fully grown alligator have been found in the ocean
The sea harbours many strange creatures many of which are still a mystery to humans. Every now and then a never-seen-before species from the depths of the sea is stumbled upon by humans. These instances help us study the plethora of creatures that are still in hiding. One such creature was observed by the scientists as it devoured a whole alligator.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Mysterious Sea Creature Known as Dumbo Octupus Found Thousands of Feet Below Ocean’s Surface
An eerie-looking octopus was found far beneath the ocean’s surface. The creature was a Dumbo octopus, a rare species. The Dumbo octopus is a mysterious species that is named, of course, after the Disney beloved elephant Dumbo. They get this name for their big ear-like fins that make them resemble the cartoon elephant.
'Majestic' 3-ton sunfish sets a new world record for largest bony fish ever discovered
A new study has revealed that a 6,000-pound giant sunfish found dead in the Azores is the heaviest bony fish ever recorded.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Watch Shark Leap From Water To Catch Fish in Extremely Rare Footage
A Reddit user told Newsweek that other beachgoers were shocked and "didn't understand what was happening," as the shark thrashed about.
The 2022 winner of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, beating out thousands of stunning images
They were all worthy of some buzz. While we can’t all swim the deepest depths of the ocean or glide across the Amazon’s highest canopies, art and technology has a way of bringing the Earth’s natural splendors directly to us in breathtaking ways. Since 1965, the Natural...
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
Dolphins Chase Great White Shark in Incredibly Rare and Baffling Footage
"[This] highlights the fact that there may also be other interactions that we may not be aware of yet," marine biologist Stephanie Plön told Newsweek.
Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks
For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores
A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
Some of Asia’s iconic wildlife doesn’t seem to mind human encroachment
A Sumatra tiger on the edge of a forest. Matthew LuskinTigers, Asian elephants, wild boars, and clouded leopards have had population growth despite people living nearby.
Jet Black Canadian Lynx Caught on Camera in the Wild for the First Time Ever: VIDEO
The first-ever jet-black Canadian lynx was caught on video in the Yukon territory this summer. Lynx usually don reddish brown coats that change to a silvery gray color in winter. But this particular wildcat has a coat similar to a panther. Scientists had never seen a lynx of this kind....
Rare pink dolphins rescued from shallow water in Bolivia
In a Joint effort between governments and foundations, two pink dolphins are given a second chance. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Watch angry seal remind tourist why visitors should respect wildlife on beaches
Attacks on people are rare, but seals can become aggressive if they feel threatened so it's important to give them space
