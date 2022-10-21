4 NYPD officers injured as man in stolen BMW plows into multiple cop cars in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 20-year-old man faces a long list of charges after he crashed a stolen BMW into multiple cop cars in Queens on Thursday night, sending four injured NYPD officers to a hospital, police said.

It all started when officers with the NYPD's Queens South Auto Larceny Unit spotted the 2011 BMW at Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard in St. Albans around 9:30 p.m.

A uniformed officer in an unmarked police vehicle tried to pull over the BMW, but its driver put the car in reverse and crashed into the front of the police vehicle, police said.

The BMW driver then sped off and plowed into a second unmarked police vehicle that was carrying three uniformed officers.

Police were eventually able to arrest the alleged driver, Nicholas Deosaran, of Queens.

The officer in the first cop car and the three officers in the second car suffered minor injuries. They were all taken to an area hospital.

Deosaran refused medical attention at the scene, as did a woman who was a passenger in the BMW.

Deosaran faces a string of charges, including two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, four counts of reckless endangerment, grand theft auto, criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator and operating without a license.

The woman he was with was not charged.

The crash came just a couple of days after two NYPD officers were injured when a driver fleeing a Queens traffic stop flipped their cruiser.