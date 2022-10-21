Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
fox8live.com
Historically low Miss. River makes for intriguing photos, but poses difficult challenges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River usually rests about mid-way up the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, but with the river’s waterline falling lower and lower, the warship’s underbelly is becoming a new spot for family photos. While some are peaking at propellers and areas of...
wwno.org
World’s leading hydrogen company sues Louisiana parish over carbon capture project
The world’s leading hydrogen supplier sued Livingston Parish last week over local attempts to block the company from storing carbon from its proposed $4.5 billion plant beneath Lake Maurepas. Despite the threat of expensive litigation, some parish leaders say they want to fight the multibillion-dollar company in court to...
NOLA.com
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
theadvocate.com
Bird bypass: LSU Lakes residents fear dredging project could alter migratory patterns
LSU ornithologists and several residents who live or play around a network of lakes near City Park fear that dredging work and other construction will chase away the pelicans, egrets and other birds that often flock there. A group of state, local and LSU officials this year began a $50...
wbrz.com
Once hidden beneath the Mississippi River, researchers looking for another 19th-century shipwreck
BATON ROUGE - Mississippi River water levels are predicted to continue dropping over the next few weeks, giving experts an opportunity to explore more of what's been hidden beneath the surface for decades. Director of the State Archeology Department Chip McGimsey says they hope to explore more of what's been...
theadvocate.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
wbrz.com
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche
The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
brproud.com
Plaquemine city parks close to replace cameras damaged by vandals
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say all city parks will be closed until cameras damaged in vandalism can be replaced. The closure was announced Tuesday after two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over...
brproud.com
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
Shipwreck emerges along Mississippi River bank as water level drops
BATON ROUGE, La. — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet — threatening to reach record lows in some areas. The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales
A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
wbrz.com
'Fruit of the poisonous tree': Councilmember wants to repeal Stormwater Utility District after NDA mess
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge councilmember says she wants the Metro Council to repeal the Stormwater Utility District, effectively killing the mayor's stormwater plan, at its next meeting. The council is already expected to vote down the proposal for a new stormwater fee in wake of miscommunication surrounding...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge official at heart of stormwater flap, and controversial fee, steps down
The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned. Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
wbrz.com
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
