ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Plaquemine city parks close to replace cameras damaged by vandals

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Plaquemine officials say all city parks will be closed until cameras damaged in vandalism can be replaced. The closure was announced Tuesday after two arrests were made Monday in connection to recent vandalism in the area. Destruction includes vandalism at three parks over...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales

A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge official at heart of stormwater flap, and controversial fee, steps down

The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned. Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy