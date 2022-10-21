ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Southern Miss football vs. Texas State: Scouting report, score prediction

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 4 days ago

Southern Miss football is bound for San Marcos and a matchup against Texas State for the first time since the two teams combined for over 100 points in a 2015 USM win.

The offense for the Golden Eagles (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) looks a bit different these days, with an explosive and disruptive defense leading the way for an attack that is still a work in progress.

Here's what to know before USM kicks off against the Bobcats (3-4, 1-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).

Layne Hatcher leads balanced Texas State offense

Texas State coach Jake Spavital has Air Raid roots. A University of California fan blog once described him as the " Bear Raid Commander " during his time as the Golden Bears' offensive coordinator.

But USM coach Will Hall was quick to point out that this is a more balanced Texas State offense. The Bobcats throw 36.3 times per game while averaging 33.0 running plays.

"They're not like Mike Leach, you know what I mean?" Hall said. "They're trying to run the ball. They're bringing tight ends in the box and doing those things too. We're not fixing to see Mississippi State this week. ... It is Air Raid principles, but it's more similar to what we've seen week-to-week."

The run game hasn't been super effective in San Marcos through seven games, with the Bobcats averaging just 2.9 yards per rush.

At quarterback, they can rely on veteran Layne Hatcher, who has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,695 yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season. The former Arkansas State quarterback has thrown seven interceptions, too.

AGAINST THE GRAIN: Southern Miss football is taking the contrarian approach at quarterback. Will it pay off?

LADNER: Southern Miss basketball has 9 players from transfer portal. What's Jay Ladner's plan?

POLLS: Where Southern Miss basketball teams rank in Sun Belt preseason polls

Disruptive duo highlights Bobcat defense

Two of the Sun Belt's top three when it comes to tackles for loss will be lining up across from the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Defensive lineman Levi Bell has racked up nine TFLs, trailing only TJ Jackson of Troy. Just behind him is outside linebacker Jordan Revels, with eight.

"(Bell) is a really good player," Hall said. "He's caused a lot of disruption all season long. They're a bigger defensive front. He plays so hard. He plays with relentless passion and aggression.

"(Revels) at the Jack linebacker is a guy who can really set the point of attack and also provide some pass rush. They've done a good job causing disruption, and that's something we've gotta be able to control."

It should be a stern test for the Southern Miss offensive line, which played well in the Golden Eagles' victory over Arkansas State last week but has been a concern, in general, this season.

Going for two

Southern Miss is looking to win two FBS games in a row for the first time this season and just the second time under Hall.

A 2.5-point favorite on Fanduel as of Wednesday evening, USM would move above the .500 mark with a win for the first time since 2019.

With two dramatic victories under his belt at Tulane and vs. Arkansas State, Hall sees the value in stringing good moments together.

"It'd be great," he said. "That's probably the next step for us as we build this program back is to win two in a row. That'd be another step in the right direction. That would be something we haven't done here in a while.

"It's not the be-all-end-all for where we're headed. What we're really focusing on is continuous improvement."

Score prediction

Southern Miss 23, Texas State 20. As usual, this is going to be ugly. And, as is the case every week for the Golden Eagles, whether or not they come up with a win is likely going to depend on whether or not they can take care of the football. With six giveaways in the last two games, look for them to address the problem here.

David Eckert covers Southern Miss for The Hattiesburg American. Contact him at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football vs. Texas State: Scouting report, score prediction

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Southern Miss’ mascot wasn’t always a Golden Eagle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Today, students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) brand themselves as the Golden Eagles, but that wasn’t always the case. Throughout the decades, the school’s mascot was changed multiple times. According to the school, early USM athletics teams were dubbed the Tigers and the Normalites. In 1924, the school mascot […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

University of Southern Mississippi names new president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Dr. Joe Paul will serve as the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi after being confirmed by the board of trustees. Paul is a USM alumn and was named interim president earlier this year. He was previously the vice president for student affairs from 1993 until retirement in 2015 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County football player airlifted after crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A South Jones football player was airlifted from a crash after being ejected from a car on Friday, October 21. The Laurel Leader Call reported Darrin McGillberry, 17, was ejected from the 2006 Dodge Charger he was driving after his it left the roadway and struck a tree on the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot in leg on Scott Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Friday, October 21. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street. Officers at the scene found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County home destroyed by fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

One airlifted after 18-wheeler crash on I-59 in Moselle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person needed to be airlifted with life-threatening injuries after an 18-wheeler rollover crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:00 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side […]
MOSELLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road. Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Wanted man turns self in to LPD

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Police seeking wanted man in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help finding a wanted man. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15. The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. But first, check under the vehicle. Catalytic converters, the mechanism on a car that converts exhaust into less harmful toxins, are a hot target for thieves, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “They’re a hot item because they...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population. Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park...
LAUREL, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

1K+
Followers
425
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy