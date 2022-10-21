ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Doughnut Homies to open downtown Worcester cafe in December

Doughnut Homies, a doughnut company currently based in the Worcester Public Market, will open a cafe location downtown in December. Signs advertising the grand opening appeared in the front of the space in the Midtown Mall on Front Street over the weekend. The downtown location was originally announced in 2021....
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Friends of Agawam Veterans Cemetery dedicate memorial bricks and benches

More than 100 people gathered at the state Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam Sunday morning to dedicate 27 memorial bricks and four benches installed at the cemetery. The president of the Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery, Paul Barabani, said the 27 bricks dedicated are the first such memorials placed at the cemetery this past year. Supply chain failures due to the pandemic left the producers of the engraved bricks without materials to work with, he explained.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

ArtWorks Westfield seeks new members after successful ArtoberFest

WESTFIELD — Following a successful ArtoberFest on Oct. 22, ArtWorks of Westfield is seeking new members. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lang Auditorium in the Westfield Athenaeum, 6 Elm St., members of ArtWorks will host an open community meeting to welcome new members and community members interested in becoming a part of the organization of artists, musicians, authors and their behind-the-scenes support team.
WESTFIELD, MA
WSBS

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Collegian

Letter: The price of UMass’ Pouring Rights contract with Coca-Cola

As a college student, I constantly hear about all the options we have on campus, so I was surprised to learn there are major restrictions on what beverages students at the University of Massachusetts can enjoy. What’s more, most people don’t even know it. Every dining hall or...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester City Council to discuss removing Christopher Columbus statue

A city council discussion about renaming Planation Street in Worcester has revived the debate over removing the Christopher Columbus Statue in front of Union Station. After UMass Chan Medical School petitioned the council rename Plantation Street earlier this month District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said she can understand why the school was doing it, “but I feel like we still have a Columbus statue, that’s more of an issue.”
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
