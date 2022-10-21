Read full article on original website
Here be dragons: Tour map shows some of Westfield’s decorated haunts
WESTFIELD — For Nathan Halla, Halloween is more than just one day of the year. “I have always loved Halloween,” he said. “I love everything about it. I used to get excited every year when the air got crisp and you could smell people’s fireplaces. I loved drawing Halloween pictures, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, scary movies ... all of it!”
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
George’s Coney Island Hot Dogs launches food truck in Worcester
One of Worcester’s most iconic eateries may soon be coming to a street corner near you. George’s Coney Island Hot Dogs debuted its new food truck over the weekend, the restaurant announced on Facebook. In a video recorded inside the truck itself, COO Solon Kelleher said the truck...
Doughnut Homies to open downtown Worcester cafe in December
Doughnut Homies, a doughnut company currently based in the Worcester Public Market, will open a cafe location downtown in December. Signs advertising the grand opening appeared in the front of the space in the Midtown Mall on Front Street over the weekend. The downtown location was originally announced in 2021....
Friends of Agawam Veterans Cemetery dedicate memorial bricks and benches
More than 100 people gathered at the state Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam Sunday morning to dedicate 27 memorial bricks and four benches installed at the cemetery. The president of the Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery, Paul Barabani, said the 27 bricks dedicated are the first such memorials placed at the cemetery this past year. Supply chain failures due to the pandemic left the producers of the engraved bricks without materials to work with, he explained.
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
ArtWorks Westfield seeks new members after successful ArtoberFest
WESTFIELD — Following a successful ArtoberFest on Oct. 22, ArtWorks of Westfield is seeking new members. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lang Auditorium in the Westfield Athenaeum, 6 Elm St., members of ArtWorks will host an open community meeting to welcome new members and community members interested in becoming a part of the organization of artists, musicians, authors and their behind-the-scenes support team.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Allsport Arena reopening under new ownership in Northampton
Allsport Arena is reopening under new ownership in Northampton.
Daily Collegian
Letter: The price of UMass’ Pouring Rights contract with Coca-Cola
As a college student, I constantly hear about all the options we have on campus, so I was surprised to learn there are major restrictions on what beverages students at the University of Massachusetts can enjoy. What’s more, most people don’t even know it. Every dining hall or...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
Southwick MCAS scores rebounded last spring after pandemic-related dip
SOUTHWICK — Southwick Regional School students saw a significant improvement in their MCAS scores from 2022 compared to the previous two years that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Southwick Regional School Principal Joseph Turmel told the School Committee on Oct. 18 that the data from the spring 2022...
Worcester City Council to discuss removing Christopher Columbus statue
A city council discussion about renaming Planation Street in Worcester has revived the debate over removing the Christopher Columbus Statue in front of Union Station. After UMass Chan Medical School petitioned the council rename Plantation Street earlier this month District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said she can understand why the school was doing it, “but I feel like we still have a Columbus statue, that’s more of an issue.”
Paul Fullen calls for Rep. David LeBoeuf’s resignation in debate for 17th Worcester District
Editor’s Note: MassLive reporter Kiernan Dunlop acted as a moderator in this debate. A debate between state Rep. David LeBoeuf and Worcester firefighter Paul Fullen Monday night was at times contentious as the men explained their very different visions for the future of the 17th Worcester District. Rather than...
Clothing drive for family after house fire in Ludlow
After the Chappel's lost their house and belongings in a house fire on October 12, there is a clothing drive for the family on Sunday.
Fellowship surgeon cares, learns with Baystate Noble Hospital patients
WESTFIELD — My name is Shiva Niakan, D.O., and I went to medical school at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California, and did my residency at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate in obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN). I am currently a breast surgical oncology fellow. What is a fellow?...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 101 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,008-square-foot home on Talbot Road in Springfield that sold for $282,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
Hand grenades reported in Bellingham house fire draw in bomb squad, report says
A large house fire in Bellingham on Sunday sent a man to the hospital and rescue efforts were even more perilous after firefighters were warned about potential grenades in the basement. Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile told Boston 25 News that the homeowner was brought to the hospital for injuries...
