‘A Night with Eric LeGrand’ hits fundraising milestone in 10th annual edition
Eric LeGrand held the 10th edition of his annual “A Night with Eric LeGrand” fundraiser, hitting a milestone to celebrate the occasion. The event raised $65,000 and counting for spinal cord research at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on Monday, marking more than $500,000 raised for the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation since its inception.
Times boys soccer notes, playoff edition: area teams ready for title charges
After a boys soccer regular season that was very successful for many of the area teams, and a Mercer County Tournament to remember, the postseason is now upon us. Notre Dame and Robbinsville won Colonial Valley Conference division titles, Florence did the same in the Burlington County Scholastic League, and Pennington won the Mercer County title out of the blue: well, maybe not, as the Red Hawks have now won SEVEN-STRAIGHT championships.
Girls soccer: Jackson Liberty stops Marlboro to end 4-game winless streak
Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.
Potential Eagles trade target addresses swirling rumors ahead of deadline
Adding a Pro Bowl pass rusher couldn’t hurt. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There have been rumors that Philadelphia could be going after Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Burns addressed such rumors on SiriusXM NFL Radio:. “You’ve got to...
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense
The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Boys soccer: Caldwell tops Newark Tech for 4th straight win
Senior Juan David Gamboa had a goal and an assist to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Newark Tech in West Caldwell. Sophomore Broden Cook and junior Matthew Lista scored a goal apiece for Caldwell (6-10-2), which won its fourth straight match. Caldwell, seeded 15th in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament, will visit second-seeded Rutherford on Wednesday in the first round.
Eagles went shopping for trade deadline ‘discount’ on Pro Bowler, NFL insider says
Howie Roseman is leaving no stone unturned. SI’s Albert Breer reports the Philadelphia Eagles general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Last Monday, GM Scott Fitterer pulled McCaffrey aside to...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Dover over Boonton - Boys soccer recap
First half goals by John Munoz and Matias Gonzalez powered Dover to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Boonton (11-6-1) trimmed the deficit in half on a Gentian Dauti goal in the second half. Dover (3-13-1) has now won consecutive road games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Lenape Valley over Pope John- Field hockey recap
Ella Gomez scored twice with an assist to lead Lenape Valley to a 5-1 win over Pope John in Stanhope. Mia Vergano and Katie Giusti each had a goal and an assist for Lenape Valley (11-4-1), which buried all five goals in the first half. Faith Catalano also scored, while Abby Coppolella made five saves in the win.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff mum on potential lineup changes vs. Red Wings
Devils coach Lindy Ruff will have a long flight to Detroit. After a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Monday, Ruff needs to scheme better lineups to ensure his team doesn’t slip back to their losing ways. Against Washington, Ruff rolled with an 11 forward, seven defensemen lineup for the third straight game. While it worked in the first two matchups, it faltered in the embarrassing home loss –– and has many fans wondering how sustainable it is.
Yankees face big coaching staff decision
It’s decision time for the New York Yankees. Yes, much of the focus will be on the futures of general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge. But there are many smaller yet significant issues facing the club, including what to do with pitching coach Matt Blake.
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra’s goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap
High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1). The N.J. High...
East Brunswick girls soccer edges Monroe in PKs, wins GMC title (PHOTOS)
Look at the stats and they will tell you that there haven’t been many moments this fall when East Brunswick has needed keeper Claudia Volino to step up and make a save. The junior only has 42 stops in 19 games this season and that total pales in comparison to other goalies around the state who have hundreds of saves. That doesn’t mean that Volino isn’t among the best keepers in New Jersey though and the stats don’t tell the full story of the impact she’s had in 2022.
Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
Brick Township over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls soccer recap
Taylor Horvath scored two first half goals as Brick Township defeated Point Pleasant Boro in Brick. Rian Stainton assisted on both goals for Brick Township (4-10-2) and Trinitie Maloney made 15 saves for the shutout. Ava Bjorndahl had nine saves for Point Pleasant Boro (13-3). The N.J. High School Sports...
MLB insider’s 4-point plan to save the Yankees has big lineup change and potential pitfall
It’s back to the drawing board for the New York Yankees. Again. It’s been 13 years since the Yankees appeared in the World Series, while the Houston Astros are heading to the Fall Classic for the fourth time in six seasons. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
