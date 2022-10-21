Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
myfox28columbus.com
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
myfox28columbus.com
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
myfox28columbus.com
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
myfox28columbus.com
City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Columbus native using skills learned at home to keep military members well fed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been said that an army marches on its stomach. So, our forces must be well fed. For the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division, that starts at the Spartan Warrior Restaurant and a Columbus native who plays a major role in that effort.
myfox28columbus.com
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
myfox28columbus.com
Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
myfox28columbus.com
Powerball jackpot grows to $625M for Monday's drawing; 8th largest prize in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After no winners matched all six numbers Saturday, the Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing stands at $625 million ($299.8 million cash value). The $625 million jackpot is the eighth-largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are: 23,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Warm start to the day, rain possible late Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are keeping the dry and above normal conditions for just a bit longer. The highs for Tuesday afternoon will climb to the mid-70s and it will be dry throughout most of the day. Rain is possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening across the state...
myfox28columbus.com
'I was treated like a piece of meat,' Columbus human trafficking survivor shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus attorney is alleging major hotel chains know or should know about sex trafficking happening on their properties, and he's filing several lawsuits in federal court against them. One of the hotels he's suing is Red Roof Inn, based in New Albany. According to...
myfox28columbus.com
Gas prices in Columbus drop nearly 14 cents per gallon Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have dropped in the past week, GasBuddy reports. The latest weekly report from Gas Buddy says that average gasoline prices in Columbus fell 13.8 cents in the last, averaging $3.67 a gallon Monday. Prices in Columbus are 18.1 cents per gallon higher...
myfox28columbus.com
Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
myfox28columbus.com
Elton John shouts out Ohio State, Iowa marching bands for tribute performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State and Iowa marching bands teamed up Saturday to pay tribute to Sir Elton John. The Best Damn Band in the Land and the Hawkeye Marching Band performed "A Tribute to Elton John" during halftime of the matchup between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes.
myfox28columbus.com
Student taken into custody after gun found at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison Schools said a student was taken into custody Monday morning at Groveport Madison High School after a gun was found in their backpack. The district said while conducting a search of a student suspected of having a weapon, a handgun was found in...
myfox28columbus.com
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
