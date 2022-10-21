ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Double trouble storms for the next 2 days

SALT LAKE CITY — A couple of weak cold fronts will be tracking over Northern Utah for the next couple of days. The first front hits through Tuesday morning bringing rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. No significant mountain accumulation is expected. The second front hits...
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Finally feels like fall!

It was a wintery weekend across Utah and the state is not quite out of the woods yet. Brian Head and Alta-Collins saw over a foot of snow over the weekend and Cherry Peak saw just about 11 inches. The West Jordan Benches and Tooele Bench each got about eight inches of snow.
ksl.com

Doing these 6 things can help make sure your car is ready for Utah winter driving

This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Autumn in Utah — and all of its beautiful colors — has been quickly replaced with snow along the Wasatch Front. Winter is here, and so are everyone's not-so-favorite driving conditions. Fresh snow is beautiful, but it can be tough on your car and tricky to drive in, as evidenced by the 189 crashes during Utah's first major snowstorm last year.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Stormy weekend continues

After Saturday brought cold, wind, rain and snow to northern Utah, the lake-effect snow starts kicking in after midnight. This could provide a steady flow of snowfall from Kaysville to Murray and through the Cottonwood canyons. This will bring valley accumulating snow for Weber, Davis and Salt Lake counties for Sunday morning.
kslnewsradio.com

Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
kmyu.tv

Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
kslnewsradio.com

Recent bear attacks have Utah wildlife officials urging preparedness and caution

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials are reminding people to be prepared after two recent grizzly bear attacks in Wyoming. “The last thing you want to do is surprise a bear, you want to let them know you’re coming, ” said James Brower, Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region, and head of the regional Bear Aware program.
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
