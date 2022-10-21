Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iontb.com
Three year old rescued by SWAT team after 4 hour standoff on Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg
The SWAT team from the St. Petersburg safely rescued a three year child and took 32 year-old Matthew Perkins into custody after a four hour stand-off on Gandy Boulevard. At 11:39 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, Perkins, had a domestic dispute with his girlfriend/fiancée at a home in the 1900 block of Norfolk Street N. He took a three year old boy, his son, and fled the scene in a pick up truck.
Man found dead in driveway leads to homicide investigation in Manatee County
Manatee County detectives are currently investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a driveway on Monday.
23-Year-Old Sarasota Woman Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened just before 11 AM on Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue, Sarasota. A woman, age 23, of Sarasota, was struck by
fox13news.com
3-year-old boy safe after father barricades himself inside truck on Gandy Blvd. for 4 hours, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said a man is in custody after arming himself with a weapon, taking a 3-year-old child from a home, crashing a pickup truck, and barricading himself inside for hours. Before 5 a.m., they said the man – identified as 32-year-old Matthew Perkins –...
2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.
pasconewsonline.com
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled crash scene
PORT RICHEY, FLA - Port Richey Police officers responded to a vehicle crash in the city limits Friday, in which one of the drivers fled from the crash scene on foot. K-9 Rico was deployed, and able to track the suspect hiding in tall brush near the scene. The suspect...
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate the death Monday of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon. Police...
Woman, 23, dies after being struck by car in Sarasota
A 23-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car on Monday morning, the Sarasota Police Department said.
Woman arrested after leaving child at Pinellas County bar, biting deputy, records say
An Ocala woman was arrested Sunday morning after leaving her child at a bar and attacking a deputy, according to arrest reports.
iontb.com
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
Jacksonville Man Killed On Bicycle When Struck By Car In Pasco County Overnight
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Jacksonville man has died after a crash that happened around 11:37 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was riding a bicycle northbound on US-19, north of SR-54, in the center lane. Troopers say a
Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say
A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Hillsborough deputies investigating death near Town ‘n’ Country
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near Town 'N' Country.
20-year-old struck, killed while on scooter in Tampa
A 20-year-old died after being struck while on a scooter Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
