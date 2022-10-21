ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iontb.com

Three year old rescued by SWAT team after 4 hour standoff on Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg

The SWAT team from the St. Petersburg safely rescued a three year child and took 32 year-old Matthew Perkins into custody after a four hour stand-off on Gandy Boulevard. At 11:39 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, Perkins, had a domestic dispute with his girlfriend/fiancée at a home in the 1900 block of Norfolk Street N. He took a three year old boy, his son, and fled the scene in a pick up truck.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled crash scene

PORT RICHEY, FLA - Port Richey Police officers responded to a vehicle crash in the city limits Friday, in which one of the drivers fled from the crash scene on foot. K-9 Rico was deployed, and able to track the suspect hiding in tall brush near the scene. The suspect...
PORT RICHEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate the death Monday of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon. Police...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy