Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The K-9 unit at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office has been growing and developing over the last few years with 3 Belgian Malinois on the team and their handlers. Many in the community may have seen the dogs in action around town, or maybe on TV. Many will remember hearing of the passing of former K-9s and the devastation by the department when that happened. But who are the K-9s currently working at SWCSO? Wyo4news was able to sit down with Deputies Morrel, Morris, and Sprecher as they talked about their dogs Jara, Arry, and Deena. Each duo has a bond, a partnership, and a story. Over the next few days, these stories will be shared with the public in a one-of-a-kind interview with the entire team.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO