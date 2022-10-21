Read full article on original website
The K-9s of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The K-9 unit at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office has been growing and developing over the last few years with 3 Belgian Malinois on the team and their handlers. Many in the community may have seen the dogs in action around town, or maybe on TV. Many will remember hearing of the passing of former K-9s and the devastation by the department when that happened. But who are the K-9s currently working at SWCSO? Wyo4news was able to sit down with Deputies Morrel, Morris, and Sprecher as they talked about their dogs Jara, Arry, and Deena. Each duo has a bond, a partnership, and a story. Over the next few days, these stories will be shared with the public in a one-of-a-kind interview with the entire team.
Jenifer Lee Weeks (November 28, 1956 – October 16, 2022)
Jenifer Lee Weeks, 65, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Carl Edward Parsons (September 6, 1930 – September 5, 2022) and Tressie Sever Parsons (December 05, 1935 – November 27, 2020)
Carl Edward Parsons, 91 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on September 5, 2022, at Sage View Care Center. Tressie Sever Parsons, 84, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services; and Inurnment will be at the Columbarium in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Cloudy with a possible snow shower this morning, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Robert Leon Maes (May 10, 1960 – October 13, 2022)
Robert Leon Maes, 62, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2022, West of Green River, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
County Museum researches vintage Colt revolver
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently researched an iconic Old West revolver through its Vintage Firearms Research Program. Museum staff determined the old pistol to be a Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver with a barrel length of 7½ inches. Based on...
Cindy Rae Bluemn (May 9, 1961 – September 30, 2022)
Cindy Rae Bluemn, 61, passed away on September 30, 2022, at Adventist Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She died following a sudden illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Donna D. Ward (May 9, 1948 – October 16, 2022)
Donna D. Ward, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She died peacefully in her sleep. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming.
Get to know your WWCC and School Board Trustee candidates for the upcoming election
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The General Election is coming up fast. On November 8, 2022, everyone will have the chance to vote if they haven’t already done so through the mail. Do you know who you are voting for? Wyo4news took some time to message most of the candidates that have a little competition to see why they should be chosen for this term. The list is below with each candidate’s responses for the school districts and Western Wyoming Community College trustees.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 22, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Georgeen Harris at 14-Mile near Rock Springs, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
High Wind Watch Issued for Portions of Wyoming Saturday
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Portions of Wyoming, including Sweetwater County, will be under a high wind watch tomorrow, October 22, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The high wind watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. Residents can expect winds of 25...
Local Family hosts haunted house for a good cause
Rock Springs, Wyoming — For the second year in a row, Justin and Allie Cornell have assembled a haunted house on Sublette Street accepting donations for a local family in need. The haunted house will be available for the public to come to enjoy on October 28, and 29 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Entry to the haunted maze is $5 per person or $20 for groups of 5. This year all the proceeds from the Sublette Haunted House will go to the family of Paige Peck in hopes to assist in paying for funeral expenses. If community members don’t wish to make the scary tour they are welcome to make donations through a Venmo account that can be viewed on Facebook.
