Read full article on original website
Related
Reactions: Devon and Leah Still are Rulers of the Jungle before Bengals-Falcons game
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still and his daughter Leah were Rulers of the Jungle before Sunday's Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Many Bengals fans wore Devon's No. 75 to the game to pay tribute. A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2012,...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ja'Marr Chase News
The Cincinnati Bengals had a heck of a first half on Sunday, with Joe Burrow throwing for more than 300 yards. However, the team is currently holding its collective breath on Sunday afternoon. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase came up short on a route and he's being looked at by...
Zac Taylor enjoys ‘I told you so’ moment after Bengals win over Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — What is wrong with Cincinnati’s offense?. Are the Bengals days of hitting explosive plays over?. Is the team’s new-look offensive line going to be a bust?. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor faced variations of those questions ever he was in front of a microphone during...
Trent Taylor puts exclamation point on Bengals win over Falcons with a backflip
The Bengals' 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday was impressive enough, but wide receiver/punter returner Trent Turner's celebration at the end of the game caught social media's attention. Taylor, in his second season with the Bengals, did a backflip after Joe Burrow kneeled to run out the clock on Cincinnati's win. ...
FOX Sports
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
Comments / 0