Snow today west and north; Seasonable temperatures ahead
Snow has been falling this morning in the Black Hills of western KELOLAND. Expect slippery conditions at times as the snow tries to stick with temperatures holding in the 30s. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the counties shade in blue, including Spearfish and Belle Fourche. Here’s a closer...
Storms Possible Tonight; Chillier Work Week Ahead – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, October 23
After a quiet start to the day with record setting warmth to the southeast, we’ve seen some activity fire up toward the Black Hills and in southeastern KELOLAND. Showers and some thunderstorms are possible in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, with a “Slight” risk for severe weather along and east of I-29. Strong winds are the main concern with a secondary hail risk. There is also an isolated tornado chance within this area as well.
Active weather to start the week, will we see any more precipitation?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like for the fourth week of October!. After the system that brought the first snow of the season to many areas moves out of the area, we’ll se temperatures climbing the rest of the week. High temperatures will mainly be in the 50’s for most of the week.
What happened to this weekend’s snow in the Black Hills?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s take a look at at what was expected from this system, what actually happened, and why we didn’t see things play out exactly like we anticipated. We’d love to see your photos of the first snowfall! Please submit them above. What...
Cool down on the way: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, October 22
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It’s been a very warm afternoon across KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND has seen temperatures into the 80s and cooling off the further north and west you travel with temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Remaining on the warmer side in eastern KELOLAND with...
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm system to bring a mix of everything
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather will be turning active heading into the second half of the day Sunday into Monday, and a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for parts of the area. The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with plenty of sunshine east...
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably warm today, Sunday; First Alert Weather Day Sunday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the calendar might lead mid to late October, it’ll be feeling more like late Summer across the area. A weak area of low pressure tracks across the state and a boundary will basically divide the state in half. North of the front we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and a variable wind with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South of there, winds will be southerly with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to mid to upper 80s. With the dry conditions, low humidity and somewhat breezy conditions, there will be an elevated to near critical fire weather risk.
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Colder than normal winter predicted for South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service has released its winter weather outlook. Kelly Serr is at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. She talks about what the Upper Mlidwest can expect as we dive into the winter months just ahead…. The winter weather outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures expected...
Crashes being reported across Montana as winter conditions create snowy and wet roads
HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 50 crashes. Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows. As of 1:50 pm,...
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
