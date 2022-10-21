Read full article on original website
Grammys Debated Whether Beyoncé‘s ’Renaissance’ Should Compete in Dance (Exclusive)
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album almost never made it to the dance floor — at the Grammys. Beyoncé submitted the critically acclaimed album for best dance/electronica album at the 2023 Grammys, but the Recording Academy’s dance committee initially felt that it might not be a perfect fit for the genre, according to a source. That group believed that the album might be better placed in pop, where it would be nominated for best pop vocal album alongside projects by Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterTina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson's Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem RenaissanceNicki...
Tri-City Herald
Camille Vasquez and her law firm reportedly aren’t representing Kanye West anymore
No billable hours here: Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez is not representing Kanye West after all. On Friday, TMZ reported that West had hired Vasquez and her law firm, Brown Rudnick, to represent his business interests amid his brewing public-image and business crises. However, on Monday, the...
Jeff Goldblum’s Wife Planned Surprise Vacation For His 70th Birthday
Jeff Goldblum is one lucky guy! His wife, Emilie Livingston, planned a very special surprise vacation for his 70th birthday. The 39-year-old planned a trip to Italy for the couple and even packed Jeff’s suitcase for him so he wouldn’t know where they were headed. Emilie shared a...
The Bucket List Family’s Crowdfunding Success is Creating a Blueprint for Creators
Wearing a blue sun-patterned bandana and gray T-shirt, Garrett Gee sat in front of a camera to tell his fans why they shouldn’t invest in his company. The unusual pitch was about a new venture based on The Bucket List Family, a travel and lifestyle Instagram account and YouTube channel that documents the nomadic life that Gee, a creator and entrepreneur who sold his company Scan to Snapchat in 2014 for $54 million; his wife and Bucket List CEO, Jessica; and their young children, Dorothy, Manilla and Calihan have lived since 2015. In the video, titled “3 Reasons WHY You Should...
