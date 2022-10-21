Read full article on original website
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 25, 2022
Tuesday Senior Meal is today with Chicken Shepherd’s Pie on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras. The...
opb.org
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a right of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon
After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
ijpr.org
Firearm injuries in Oregon are now twice as common, according to emergency room data
The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, according to a statewide report from Oregon Health & Science University. The report was compiled by the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, a new project focused on using public health data to...
Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School
Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag
Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets. The post ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag appeared first on KTVZ.
$125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck
A fire that caused $125,000 damage to a shed, deck and large travel trailer parked by a century-old northwest Bend home Friday afternoon was traced to a hot welding tool that had been left on the wooden deck, a fire official said. The post $125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing
A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud. The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair. The man was stuck for...
KTVZ
Bend’s Olivia Knox sees her music career take off after posting video on TikTok
Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her new EP, at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated from Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on TikTok overnight.
