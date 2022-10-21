2008 'American Idol' winner David Cook has evolved and still brings the edge at District Live

Winning "American Idol" can change your life.

Just ask David Cook, the edgy rock front man who took home the top spot in the popular singing competition in 2008 at age 23. "I mean, how didn’t it?" Cook reflected. "I’ve been able to do something I love and make a great living at it for almost a decade and a half," he added. "It’s been incredible to have this platform."

Looking back on the experience 14 years later, Cook says he's not sure if his anxiety could handle going through the televised gauntlet all over again.

Recent District Live shows:Cult metal favorites Melvins stomp into District Live with the Five Legged Tour

Other Riverside shows:The powerful voice of Georgia's Shannon LeCounte to rock Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live

Comedy at District Live:Nationally-acclaimed comedian Steve Byrne to take center stage at District Live

"It was such an extreme moment in my life, I certainly benefited from being ignorant to what that would be like," Cook shared.

On Saturday, Cook and his band will perform his biggest hits new and old at District Live, in the Plant Riverside District. The new venue nestled along River Street and the Savannah River, will play host to the singer who has scored several singles in the Billboard Top 100 charts through the years.

Looking back, it’s been a wild ride since releasing his first album, post "Idol."

Cook's debut singles and album were certified platinum, with over a million copies sold for his breakout single "Time of My Life," and also for his self-titled major label album. The success prompted years of live performances, tours, and television appearances.

More at Riverside:Savannah musician Logan Thomas leads Ketel One Brunch Music Series at Rocks on the River

But by the time success came his way, Cook was already a very experienced professional musician.

Growing up in Houston, TX, Cook formed a rock band in high school, releasing three studio albums and four live albums before his first solo independent album, "Analog Heart." All of this, before throwing his hat in the ring for what would become a career-defining competition.

And although it's not his first time to Savannah, Cook says it's certainly been a while since he played the Hostess City, and he’s excited to explore one of his favorite haunts again.

After a tough few years for live entertainers following the pandemic, Cook says he is thrilled to be back on the road playing in front of his fans across the country. "I’ve always loved being on the road, but there’s a new level of appreciation to being out and making noise and sharing experiences with a live audience," he shared.

Cook says sharing that in-the-moment experience is something that they both will take with them and remember.

Comedy at District Live:Gina Brillon is ready to make Savannah laugh with Big Comedy Network debut at District Live

"The ability to be a part of a moment that, for better or worse, can never be recreated," he said. "I truly love that. When you can find that groove within the symbiotic relationship between performer and audience."

It's a feeling the celebrated performer plans to bring to Savannah audiences Oct. 22, a journey that began with a dream and a stage in front of millions of television viewers.

He hopes the crowd will feel the same way after the show.

"It's something that no one else will get to be a part of," Cook added. "My favorite concerts I’ve ever been to, I’ve walked away with that feeling — that buzz."

For tickets and information visit: www.plantriverside.com/district-live/