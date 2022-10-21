Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKBW-TV
Near-record warmth this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal this afternoon. The normal high on this date is 56 degrees, and the record high is 79 set in 2012!. Patchy fog this morning especially over the Southern Tier. Partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon...
WKBW-TV
Warm weather continues Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Above normal temps will continue through Tuesday with clouds increasing. Temperatures rise into the mid-70s especially along the lakeshore with a southerly wind Tuesday afternoon. Another mild comfortable night with temperatures only dropping into the 50s Wednesday morning. A cold front will bring rain showers Wednesday and drop temperatures 20 degrees into the 50s by evening. Seasonable weather replaces the above average airmass to end the workweek in the 50s.
WKBW-TV
Relax and rejuvenate at JNR Hair Salon and Day Spa
Happiness starts with you. Too often you spread yourself thin between work, home and family, and at the end of the day you're left exhausted. You can't take care of everyone else if you fail to take care of yourself. That's why JNR Salon & Spa is here to help. Discover how their beauty and spa services can help transform and rejuvenate you!
WKBW-TV
7 Problem Solvers helps West Seneca woman get credit back on gas bill
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few weeks before she moved out of her home at the end of July, Irene Ponce said she contacted National Fuel to shut off service by the end of the month. Ponce moved a few houses down the street, but a few weeks after moving out she realized she was still getting billed for the other home.
WKBW-TV
Nonprofit organization working to empower women through service
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than a century, the Junior League in Buffalo has evolved as a women's organization, improving and increasing one's civic capacity, networking and creating friendships. It is something Junior League Buffalo sustaining member, Cindy McEachon said has been a pretty incredible experience. "Volunteers have...
Comments / 0