Election 2022: What Christy Holstege, Greg Wallis have to say in their race for Assembly

It's guaranteed that come December, residents of the western Coachella Valley will have a new person — and a new party — representing them in the state Assembly.

That's because Chad Mayes, who won election in 2020 as an independent after previously serving as a Republican for six years, chose not to seek the new Assembly District 47 seat following the 2021 redistricting process.

The two candidates running are Democrat and current Palm Springs city councilmember Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis, a Republican who has spent the past seven years working for Mayes.

The new district encompasses much of the former District 42 represented by Mayes and includes most of the western and central Coachella Valley. Other areas included are Banning, Beaumont, Idyllwild, Yucca Valley and the north central Riverside County desert nearly to Desert Center.

District 42 always leaned right, with registered Republicans representing the district from 2012 to 2020, when Mayes first ran as an independent. Mayes is the only independent in the Legislature during the current term.

The Desert Sun recently reached out Holstege and Wallis and asked them to answer the same four questions about why they are running and what they hope to accomplish. Their answers are below, along with some additional information about each candidate.

Candidate: Christy Holstege

Party: Democrat

Age: 36

Website: christyholstege.com

Background: Holstege was elected to the Palm Springs City Council in 2017 and reelected in 2020. She was the first woman to rotate into the city's mayor position. Holstege is a Sacramento native who attended UC Santa Barbara and law school at Stanford. Her legal career has included time spent as a civil rights, legal aid and housing lawyer with multiple entities, including California Rural Legal Assistance and the Palm Springs law firm Gilbert & Bourke LLP. Gilbert lives in Palm Springs with her husband, attorney and real estate broker Adam Gilbert, and their son.

Why she's running: It’s time for a fresh voice to represent Assembly District 47 and I know I am ready to deliver for our communities. As the Mayor of Palm Springs during the pandemic, a civil rights attorney, and a new mom, I have a strong track record of delivering results and the background and experience to champion our region. From this experience, I know what problems keep working families in our community up at night and I have the courage and vision to propose bold solutions that will help address these issues head-on.

3 things she wants to accomplish: My top three priorities are increasing affordable housing & combating homelessness, enhancing regional economic development, and protecting our environment. As the Mayor of Palm Springs, I secured millions in state funds to build affordable housing — and I’ll do the same in the Assembly. I will also push to invest more in renewable energy projects that move us to a more sustainable future, reverse the effects of climate change and lower energy costs for working families. I’ll also work to invest in a regional economy that lifts us all up so everyone can afford to live here and achieve the California Dream.

What makes her the best choice: AD-47 deserves a leader who will fight tirelessly for our fair share of state resources, represent our values, and bring our region into a more prosperous, equitable future. I am the best candidate to deliver for our communities — because I’ve made these strides locally on the Palm Springs City Council. On the other hand, my opponent’s views are out of step with this district — he won’t even give a clear answer on where he stands on abortion and is backed by some of the most extreme anti-choice groups in the state.

What else she wants voters to know: As a civil rights attorney, I’ve represented people in our community who too often don’t have a voice in our government — renters, farmworkers, people with disabilities, seniors, veterans, LGBTQ people, and low-income workers — helping people in the toughest times of their lives to create better futures. As the Mayor of Palm Springs, I led the way on the most important issues affecting our daily lives: building an economy that works for all of us, supporting workers and local businesses, leading on environmental issues, and enacting programs that have truly reduced homelessness in our region. I would be honored to have your support.

Candidate: Greg Wallis

Party: Republican

Age: 32

Website: gregwallis.org

Background: Wallis has worked for current Assemblymember Chad Mayes since Mayes was elected in 2014. He previously had other roles in conservative California politics. He grew up in the Silicon Valley and graduated from California Lutheran University, where he studied political science. He currently lives in Bermuda Dunes with his wife, Desiree.

Why he's running: I’m running for the Assembly because we need change. Our state government in Sacramento is failing at the basics: The cost of living, homelessness, and crime are out of control. The Legislature is dominated by politicians who care more about scoring partisan political points than in fixing our problems. That’s not how I see the job. I believe we should be working together in a bipartisan manner to make California a better place to live… that solutions to our problems aren’t partisan… and that I have new ideas and can be part of real solutions.

3 things he wants to accomplish: We need change, we need new ideas, and we need less partisanship. (1) Cost of living. I support suspending the gas tax, a middle class tax cut, and reducing unfair fees that make affordable housing impossible. (2) Homelessness. I support opening more drug and mental health treatment facilities and requiring people to use them and immediately cleaning up the camps. (3) Failing schools. I support increasing teacher salaries, and holding schools accountable for making sure students can read, write and do basic math, and increasing parental choice in where they educate their children.

What makes him the best choice: I’ve spent years working in the state Assembly in a bipartisan, independent way to help secure better and more affordable health care, lower the cost of living, and increase public safety. The "same old same old" isn’t working — I have new ideas to help the middle class get back on their feet and thrive, like keeping manufacturing and lifesaving drug production here and increasing classes that help high school students find those good paying jobs when they graduate. I’ll work with anyone, regardless of their party, to improve California and make it more affordable again.

What else he wants voters to know: There is an old saying “there isn’t a Republican or Democrat way to fill a pothole.” That’s my view of most things government does. Improving K-12 schools, lowering taxes, reducing homelessness and crime: we need officeholders who are focused on the things that make a real difference in people’s lives. I believe we should be making it easier to live a middle class life, and that we need to start putting real people first, and get big money special interests and political parties out of the decision making process.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Election 2022: What Christy Holstege, Greg Wallis have to say in their race for Assembly