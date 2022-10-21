ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ireland claim place in England’s T20 World Cup group with win over West Indies

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IBYw_0ihaLaoh00

Ireland claimed the final place in England’s T20 World Cup group after qualifying for the Super 12 stage with a fine win over two-time champions the West Indies.

A nine-wicket triumph in a high-stakes clash in Hobart saw Ireland grab second spot, leapfrogging their opponents and propelling them into Group 1 alongside England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. They will play Jos Buttler’s side at the MCG on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Brandon King scored 62 not out as West Indies posted 146 for five.

Andy Balbirnie’s side, who had recovered from a 31-run defeat to Zimbabwe by beating Scotland, reached their victory target with 15 balls to spare as Paul Stirling crashed an unbeaten 66 from 48 deliveries.

While Ireland go on to the main Super 12s stage, the 2012 and 2016 winners are left with an ignominious first-round exit.

Ireland’s spinners helped restrict the West Indies attack, with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs.

King, brought back into the side in place of Shamarh Brooks, made his 62 not out from 48 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and one over the rope in what looked decent batting conditions at the Bellerive Oval.

Despite Odean Smith adding a rapid 19 late in the innings, the total always looked short.

Ireland soon set about their run chase, with openers Stirling and Balbirnie making 73 for the first wicket before the skipper was caught at point off Akeal Hosein for 37.

Lorcan Tucker continued to support Stirling, making 45 not out as he hit the winning runs to seal a memorable victory.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Andy Farrell not ruling any of Ireland’s injured stars out of South Africa clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says that none of his squad’s injured players have been ruled out of next week’s Autumn Nations Series opener against world champions South Africa. The newly-installed world number one team return to Test match business when the Springboks arrive in Dublin on November...
newschain

Marcus Stoinis sees Australia home against Sri Lanka with brutal knock

Marcus Stoinis was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The tournament hosts started the game bruised by a crushing defeat against New Zealand in their first Super 12 match, needing a healthy win to repair both their pride and their net run-rate.
newschain

Jason Roy named in England’s ODI squad for Australia series

Jason Roy will return to England duty next month after being included in the squad for their ODI series against Australia which immediately follows the T20 World Cup. There are recalls for Sam Billings, James Vince and Olly Stone while Luke Wood, uncapped in the 50-over format, has also been drafted into a group containing nine members of England’s World Cup squad.
newschain

Teenager Rehan Ahmed ready to grasp England Test ‘dream’ if chance arises

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed would not blink if the chance of an England Test debut opened up this winter, insisting: “when your time comes, your time comes”. The 18-year-old is simultaneously a familiar name and the rawest of rookies – tipped for big things ever since he was invited to net with the national side at the age of just 11, but with just three first-class games for Leicestershire under his belt.
newschain

England fast bowler Mark Wood keen to ‘get quicker and quicker’

Mark Wood believes he can bowl faster than his record-breaking performance in England’s victory over Afghanistan but is sceptical of breaching the 100mph barrier. Wood took two for 23 and touched a breakneck 96mph at one point on a bouncy Perth surface, with his average of 92.6mph the quickest four-over bowling performance in T20 World Cup history.
newschain

He leads and people follow him – Steve Tandy backs Jamie Ritchie’s captaincy

Steve Tandy has backed Jamie Ritchie to embrace the Scotland captaincy as the Edinburgh flanker prepares to lead the national team into their autumn series. The 26-year-old was appointed skipper of his club this term and now he will perform the same role for his country after Gregor Townsend handed him the honour last week in place of previous incumbent Stuart Hogg.
newschain

Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Boy, 16, admits murdering four students in US school shooting

A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder over a Michigan school shooting that put an extraordinary focus on the boy’s home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, including the murder of four students,...
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Comparing Jude Bellingham’s experience with other England stars at the same age

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has more top-level experience than any of his England counterparts at the same age. Aged just 19 years and 118 days, Bellingham has already made a total of 109 appearances for Dortmund (in the Bundesliga and the Champions League) and England. Bellingham made the switch...
newschain

Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard. Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist – real name Melesha O’Garro – assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday. Thames...
newschain

Andy Murray battles past Roman Safiullin in Switzerland

Andy Murray fought hard for victory over Roman Safiullin in the opening round of the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, booking his place in the last 16. The Scot, who is on the hunt for the ranking points he needs to gain a top-32 seeding for the Australian Open in the new year, lost the first set but came through with a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 win.
newschain

Ben Davies putting aside World Cup thoughts to focus on Tottenham

Ben Davies admits the World Cup is at the back of his mind but wants to help Tottenham finish the first half of the season strongly before he turns attention to keeping Harry Kane quiet in Qatar. The Spurs defender is set to be part of the Wales squad for...
newschain

‘Savage’ attacker who hog-tied pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A callous burglar has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after savagely beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die. Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of his victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth...
newschain

Truss’s lack of apology for economic turmoil ‘beggars belief’, says SNP

Liz Truss’s failure to apologise for the economic turmoil that punctuated her premiership “beggars belief”, the SNP has said. The former prime minister – whose tenure ended on Tuesday – made her final speech from Downing Street before handing in her resignation to the King.
newschain

Family say they are ‘broken’ by death of boy, 12, in wall collapse

The parents of 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed have said they are heartbroken. They said that Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens was a “well-loved boy” with lots of friends, that he “will be missed by so many” and that “as a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken”.
newschain

Rishi Sunak: the leader who foresaw the financial chaos he now inherits

Rishi Sunak’s “coronation” as Tory leader less than two months after losing out to Liz Truss is the most rapid political comeback in modern history. As a British Asian, he sets records as he will become the UK’s first prime minister who is not white, the first Hindu in the top job and, at 42, the youngest PM for more than 200 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...
newschain

Russia ‘withdraws officers from Kherson’ ahead of expected Ukrainian advance

Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops, a think tank has said. To delay the Ukrainian counter-offensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilised, inexperienced forces on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy