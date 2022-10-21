Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 24, 2022:. - The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley) kicked off the show. They discussed Dominik's win over AJ Styles last week, with Ripley stating that the group runs Raw. She called Dominik Mysterio "all man, and Priest called him the greatest luchador in the history of the business. Dominik claimed that he's built differently and called himself this generation's Eddie Guerrero. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) interrupted, and Styles said that Dominik is not "it". He compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before Anderson then challenged Balor to a match.

13 HOURS AGO