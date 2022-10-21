ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wardlow Talks The Current State Of AEW's Locker Room, Names Moxley, Jericho, & Danielson As Leaders

Wardlow talks the current state of AEW's locker room. All Elite Wrestling has arguably had its most hectic year as a pro wrestling company thus far. 2022 has brought many highs to AEW such as the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the year has also brought lows for the company, such as the reported backstage brawl that take place at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.
Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials

Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling

Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
Shawn Michaels Says NXT Japan And NXT Mexico Have Been Discussed, Premium Live Events May Travel

Shawn Michaels discusses the expansion of the NXT brand. NXT as a brand is continuing to expand with the evolution of the brand from NXT 2.0 to a new re-branding that somewhat bridges the gap between 2.0 and the previous black and gold era. Now, Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving beyond the state of Florida and hopefully hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley

In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches

Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc

The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Rhea Ripley Says Dominik Mysterio Is All Man, Matt Riddle Rescues Elias | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 24, 2022:. - The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley) kicked off the show. They discussed Dominik's win over AJ Styles last week, with Ripley stating that the group runs Raw. She called Dominik Mysterio "all man, and Priest called him the greatest luchador in the history of the business. Dominik claimed that he's built differently and called himself this generation's Eddie Guerrero. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) interrupted, and Styles said that Dominik is not "it". He compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before Anderson then challenged Balor to a match.
WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size

Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
CJ Perry Talks Bonding With Dennis Rodman Over Wrestling On 'The Surreal Life'

CJ Perry talks about her experience on The Surreal Life and her instant connection with Dennis Rodman because of their individual histories with professional wrestling. For those who miss watching Lana on Monday nights, they will soon be able to go back void as she stars in the returning VH1 reality show, The Surreal Life. Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, is returning to television screens alongside a cast of Celebrities including Kim Coles, Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, and more.
Eddie Kingston: When You Have Men And Women Who Don't Know How To Use Their Words, Things Happen

Eddie Kingston has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he's admitted that's gotten him in trouble in the past. Eddie and Sammy Guevara turned their backstage altercation, in which Kingston was suspended, into an on-screen situation as Guevara call Kingston a "fat piece of shit" before their match at AEW Rampage Grand Slam. The line, which was cut from a previous promo, was reportedly one of the reasons the two got into an altercation.
Kurt Angle Loves KISS, Wanted To Start A Band With Chris Jericho In WWE

Kurt Angle is a fan of KISS. It's true, it's damn true. Everyone knows Kurt Angle is an Olympic gold medalist and that he won that Olympic gold medal in 1996 with a broken freakin' neck. Many people also know that Kurt Angle is very fond of a nice glass of milk. however, what many people might not know is that Kurt Angle is a fan of KISS and KISS drummer Peter Criss inspired Kurt Angle to take up the drums himself.
