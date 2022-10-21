Read full article on original website
Trunk or treats in Billings during the week of Halloween
Billings has ten trunks or treats on Halloween and a few days leading up to it. Yourbigsky gathered information about all the Trunk or Treat events happening in the Magic City. Here is a list of all the trunk-or-treat locations that are the perfect night for the kids. Scheel’s.
6 sites to drop off your fall leaves in Billings
With fall come leaves drifting to the ground, but many Billings residents may be left wondering what to do with their leaves. The Billings Public Works Department announced several leaf collection sites offered around the city. Derrick Miller, Street and Traffic Superintendant for Billings Public Works, said the collection sites...
Hello, Montana – Gratitude in Action, Holiday Affair
Terri Todd with Gratitude in Action talks about their “Holiday Affair” fundraising event at the former Billings Petroleum Club. There will be appetizers, a fashion show with seven local boutiques, and 300 available spaces for vendors. Holiday Affair happens on November 5 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Come out and show your support! Click here to learn more about Gratitude in Action and their amazing efforts in the community.
Hot tub starts fire outside home south of Red Lodge early Saturday
RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning. Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge. Crews...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
K-9 CPR & safety class took place Saturday as Montana K-9 Safety visits Billings
"We teach everything from the importance of obedience training in dealing with emergencies, preparing a first aid kit, CPR, to basic wound care," said Vargas.
Billings Behind the Scenes – Billings Art Association
John Kennedy and Donna Moore with the Billings Arts Association talk about the organization and all the things they have done in the community. The Billings Arts Association strives to get local citizens involved with art. The organization is giving our art and education grants that you can found here.
Rocky Vista University welcomes first students to Billings
The newly-constructed university is Montana’s first physical medical university and it has 50 students coming to Billings to tour the brand new medical facility.
UWYC hosts partner agency information session
United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) holds its partner agency information session on October 27 from 1 pm to 3 pm at 2173 Overland Drive. According to the press release, several of the ten partner agencies who received partner grants from UWYC from the 2021-2022 funding cycle gave presentations on what they did with the funding.
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
Billings nonprofit launches new transitional housing campaign
There are currently 600 homeless children in Billings School District 2, and Family Promise plans on helping drastically lower that number.
Billings doctors speak out against born-alive ballot measure, LR-131
More than 700 Montana healthcare providers have signed a letter voicing opposition to a ballot measure in front of Montana voters this November, saying it could do more harm than good.
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
Names of those involved in Billings murder/suicide released
Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has released the names of those involved in a murder/suicide in Billings. The victims include 38-year-old Melissa Darling and 11-year-old William Darling III, who were both died from multiple gunshot wounds. William Darling Jr., 39, died from a gunshot wound to the head. UPDATE:...
‘I Wish I Had an Answer But I Don’t': Paul Comments on Saddening Billings Violence
It seems that every day now we have some kind of violent crime occur somewhere. It's not just happening in what used to be called the bad part of town. Just last night there was a triple shooting out on Murphy Lane that left three people dead. The night before there was a stabbing that left one man injured and police have the suspect in custody. It goes on and on.
