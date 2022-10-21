Read full article on original website
Grammys Debated Whether Beyoncé‘s ’Renaissance’ Should Compete in Dance (Exclusive)
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album almost never made it to the dance floor — at the Grammys. Beyoncé submitted the critically acclaimed album for best dance/electronica album at the 2023 Grammys, but the Recording Academy’s dance committee initially felt that it might not be a perfect fit for the genre, according to a source. That group believed that the album might be better placed in pop, where it would be nominated for best pop vocal album alongside projects by Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterTina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson's Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem RenaissanceNicki...
Working On Her Fitness! Billie Eilish Is All Smiles Leaving the Gym in Los Angeles: See Photos
Working on her fitness! Billie Eilish looked happy than ever while leaving the gym in Studio City, California, on Monday, October 24. The “Bad Guy” songstress, 20, was all smiles while wearing a black tank top, short shorts and a sports bra. She accessorized her workout look with a black headband and Converse sneakers. While walking to her car, the fresh-faced beauty held on to a giant water bottle and a backpack.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Ex Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: ‘My Happiness’
A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment. “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October...
