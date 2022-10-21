Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
What was Trump going to do with all that stuff? | Quigley
What do you suppose he intended to do with all that stuff?. The Justice Department found cartons and cartons of documents concealed at Mar-A-Lago and suspects there are still more hidden somewhere. All the boxes seem to contain a mish-mash of papers, some labeled “Top Secret,” others marked “Confidential,” and some that seem unrelated to all the other stuff.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0