ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction

NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park

For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

Astros World Series tickets: Look how expensive Astros vs. Phillies World Series 2022 ticket prices are

For the fourth time since 2017, the Astros are going to the World Series. Houston, led by Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22).
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series

It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets manager, Yankees coach interviews with Marlins

The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager, and Rojas has reportedly been invited back for another interview. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish tweeted:. Sources: Marlins will interview former Mets Manager and current Yankees 3B Coach Luis Rojas for their...
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy