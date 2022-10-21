Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction
NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Astros World Series tickets: Look how expensive Astros vs. Phillies World Series 2022 ticket prices are
For the fourth time since 2017, the Astros are going to the World Series. Houston, led by Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22).
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
Astros arriving in Houston in celebration mode ahead of World Series
The still-unbeaten AL champions made their way back to H-Town and Minute Maid Park after completing their sweep.
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
Yankees ticket prices for game five already plummeting after third straight ALCS loss
After falling behind 3-0 in the ALCS with another loss to the Astros, ticket prices for game five at Yankee Stadium are dropping fast, with tickets available for under $60.
Ex-Mets manager, Yankees coach interviews with Marlins
The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager, and Rojas has reportedly been invited back for another interview. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish tweeted:. Sources: Marlins will interview former Mets Manager and current Yankees 3B Coach Luis Rojas for their...
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Houston Astros will attempt to complete the sweep and seal their fourth trip to the World Series in five years as they face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Yankees Game 4 prediction and pick.
Ex-Yankees, Mets heading to Phillies-Astros World Series
Stars, they’re just like us. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will watch the 2022 World Series the same way you will: at home, on television. The Yankees lost to the Astros, 6-5, on Sunday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros
HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series. To try to get that...
After going out with a whimper, New York Yankees need a revamp – starting at the very top
The Yankees haven't reached the World Series since 2009, losing to the Astros in the ALCS for a third time in six years.
