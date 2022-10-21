Read full article on original website
Gourmet toast and juice bar to open 2nd N.J. spot
Toastique, a gourmet toast concept, is expanding in New Jersey. The cafe is opening its second Garden State location, at 1450 Washington St. in Hoboken. It is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has yet to be announced. Toastique serves gourmet toast, cold-pressed juice, smoothies, açaí...
Parking to blame for popular ice cream shop vacating downtown P’burg, owner says
A popular ice cream shop known just as much for its creativity as its cool treats is leaving downtown Phillipsburg. Melt Ice Cream Bar, which opened in May 2021 at 140 S. Main St., will be vacating in February. Owner Wendy Parcell took to the business’ Facebook page Sunday to alert patrons she would not be renewing her lease in 2023. By Monday afternoon, the post generated 158 reactions and 95 comments.
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022
A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
Meet N.J.’s Pizza Girl, Guinness World Records’ sauciest memorabilia queen
The Pizza Girl, wearing a blue pizza-dotted dress, pizza-shaped earrings, a pizza necklace and what looks like a slice of pizza on her head, saunters down her driveway to greet me. The pizza cap isn’t real dough and sauce, although you wouldn’t put it past Pizza Girl — real name,...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC
Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Brookdale, It’s Time To Pay It Forward
For what seemed an eternity, I thought I would never again get through a 24-hour period without saying that dreaded word, evoking horrific memories of a storm that destroyed much of our community, causing billions of dollars in damage. Then, one day – probably three or four years later –...
Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery
Among all of the new businesses set to open at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown’s former military base, one really stands out to me. And even though it looks like Netflix is probably going to have a facility there, a homegrown jersey business is much more exciting to me, and probably to you too.
$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County
The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
R.J. Brunelli appointed exclusive leasing agent for 246,000 sq. ft. Ocean County shopping center
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC said it was appointed exclusive leasing agent for Laurel Square, a 246,235-square-foot shopping center in the heart of Brick Township’s retail hub, according to a Monday announcement from the Old Bridge-based brokerage. The center is owned by Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1930 Route...
Inside the new Barrymore Film Center, a $16M tribute to N.J.’s movie past
There’s a sprawling family tree on the wall of the new Barrymore Film Center. In a red box at the center: John Barrymore, the vaunted actor of stage and screen. Born in 1882, he would become one of the pillars of America’s first Hollywood — Fort Lee.
