Short-term renting supported my family when I lost my job. Vote no on La Quinta Measure A

My wife and I rely on short-term rental income to support our family, especially when I lost my job due to COVID. We understand that there are permit holders in La Quinta who are not respectful and believe those people should lose their permits entirely. STR holders who are causing issues should not jeopardize the entire STR program for the folks who are respectful and abide by the rules.

We ask that you please consider this, as well as the financial impact that Measure A will have on our community. Especially concerning are those who will be affected by the devastating loss of business and tax revenue such as small businesses, schools, police and fire, city workforce, parks, and countless other public services and resources that our hard-working residents rely on.

We support more stringent rules for STRs; however, a ban is not the way. The city council has put regulations in place that have resulted in a drop in complaints to only 13 for September. Let’s allow our city council to continue to solve these issues so we can find a mutually beneficial resolution. Measure A will have a lasting, negative impact on our community.

Please vote no on Measure A.

Brent Lamb, La Quinta

A conspicuous silence

What it is that Republicans want? Many hold locally elected offices, mostly to our general benefit. They are not willfully ignorant and uninformed. They celebrate our military, they open meetings with the pledge, and they attend our local churches. So, why, I wonder, are they not expressing vociferous moral outrage over Donald Trump’s lie of a stolen election and his attempted violent overthrow of our electoral process?

Consider the 2020 presidential election. President Biden won by 74 electoral votes and 7 million popular votes. Trump’s claim of a stolen election has been rejected repeatedly by some of the very judges that he appointed. Additional evidence, from Trump’s staff, family, colleagues, and a range of elected Republican officials, has provided overwhelming evidence that he fostered and encouraged the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. To deny this is to engage in willful and corrosive ignorance. To ignore such sedition for partisan gains means, in effect, that the self-evident truths for which millions of Americans have given the last full measure can be abandoned to die in silence.

The courage required to speak up isn’t nearly on par with landing on the beaches of Normandy, but the cause is identical.

Greg Gilbert, Yucca Valley

Theft of Will Rollins campaign signs is not fair play

I am writing as a concerned voter but even more so as a dismayed citizen. I and some friends are volunteers for Democrat Will Rollins' District 41 U.S. House of Representative campaign and we are angry that signs for Will keep getting torn down.

We worked really hard using rebar and zip ties to mount a 4' x 8' sign at the corner of Washington Street and Miles Avenue in Indian Wells. We installed it on Friday, Oct. 14. Within 24 hours, someone stole it.

It wasn't the wind. Everyone else's sign was fine, including that of Rollins' opponent, Republican Ken Calvert. And this is just the latest example. We've had Will Rollins' yard signs ripped down all over Riverside County. We don't know (yet) who is doing this, but the only person this benefits is Ken Calvert.

Whoever is committing this illegal offense should be ashamed of themselves. Voters of all persuasions want fair play.

Katy Dillon, Palm Springs