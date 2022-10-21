ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell, Tory Taylor earn mid-season All-American honors

By Blake Hornstein
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

They’re not as prestigious as my mid-season awards , but linebacker Jack Campbell and punter Tory Taylor were recognized by various media outlets as All-Americans.

Taylor is no stranger to achievement, and with 15 punts of 50 or more yards this season he’s been the only positive to an Iowa three-and-out. The Athletic and CBS Sports selected Taylor to their mid-season teams.

As for Jack Campbell, who was my “most underrated Hawkeye,” he’s recorded 62 tackles and scored a safety in Week 1 against South Dakota State. The Athletic, ESPN.com, SportingNews.com and CBSSports.com all added Campbell to their All-American depth charts.

Both seniors are going out with a bang and will be critical components of Iowa’s defense and special teams the rest of the way.

