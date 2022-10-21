Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell, Tory Taylor earn mid-season All-American honors
They’re not as prestigious as my mid-season awards , but linebacker Jack Campbell and punter Tory Taylor were recognized by various media outlets as All-Americans.
Taylor is no stranger to achievement, and with 15 punts of 50 or more yards this season he’s been the only positive to an Iowa three-and-out. The Athletic and CBS Sports selected Taylor to their mid-season teams.
As for Jack Campbell, who was my “most underrated Hawkeye,” he’s recorded 62 tackles and scored a safety in Week 1 against South Dakota State. The Athletic, ESPN.com, SportingNews.com and CBSSports.com all added Campbell to their All-American depth charts.
Both seniors are going out with a bang and will be critical components of Iowa’s defense and special teams the rest of the way.
For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0