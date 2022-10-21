ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Too much energy': Pueblo South athlete Braden Medina participates in 5 sports for Colts

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
Pueblo South multisport athlete Braden Medina has a vastly different schedule than most of his high school peers. His days can be a bit on the crazy side, as he's one of the few athletes in Pueblo to participate in five sports over the course of a year.

Medina plays soccer and football, runs cross country and track and field, and even wrestles for the Colts. If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is.

“I have too much energy and I just want to have fun,” Medina said when asked how he finds time to compete in so many sports. “I was taught to be never satisfied and always taught to fight to win, and that's pretty much it.”

The fall season is one of the toughest times of year for Medina, as he has three sports taking place at once. On a typical day he wakes up at 6 a.m., gets ready for school, attends classes and works his hardest. Then, after school ans before practices begin, he takes time to prepare for the week's competitions by scouting opponents, reflecting on past performances and whatever else he needs to do to get ready to compete.

Then it's time to put in the real work.

On days when he doesn't have a soccer game, he often participates in soccer, cross country and football practices on the same day, hitting cross country about 3:35 p.m., going to soccer practice about 4:15 and then heading to the football field to practice his kicking.

There are days during the season that cause Medina to miss certain practices, but come game day he is always present and ready to go for all three teams.

This year even featured one day when he had to run in a cross-country meet and then drive an hour-and-a-half to play in a football game.

Medina said playing all these sports is a good way to release the energy he has. He started participating in sports at a young age, beginning with soccer, and then found his way to cross country and track, football and wrestling.

Out of all the sports he plays, Medina said soccer is his favorite.

"Just because it's the most fun,” Medina said. “Everything else is just tough sports, I may be better in some of those sports, but I’d rather work easy than hard sometimes.”

When asked where he gets all his energy, Medina said he has "no idea," but wherever it comes from the supply is seemingly unlimited.

In fact, Medina joined football in the first place because he said he found himself with "too much energy left in the day.”

With so much daily exercise baked into his normal routine, there's little need for Medina to spend time working on building his stamina and energy. Instead, he focuses on practicing his skills and getting stronger.

“I run every day and then practice every day,” Medina said. “And I started lifting weights, so that's really all I do.”

As difficult Medina's days may sound, they're nothing special or new to him. He has maintained a similarly demanding schedule most of his life and said while it may be tough, he's adjusted to it.

“Sometimes it gets difficult because ... you've got to please one coach and others may not be happy with it,” Medina said. “It's just scheduling, that's the tough part about it.”

Medina knows the grind of practice and committing to several sports at once is a mental challenge, but physically he feels he can do it all. At this point in his career, he's learned to overcome the mental hurdles and enjoy the games and memories he's making in each sport.

“My freshman year of cross country and wrestling were special,” Medina said. “I just remember at a cross country meet when someone was like, ‘He and (teammate Andres Cura) are only freshmen and they're whipping all these kids.’ And then wrestling, I was at regionals and someone said, ‘This kid is only a freshman and he's already battling back.'

As a senior this year, Medina is looking to accomplish a few more things before he reaches the end of his athletics career as a Colt.

“I hope to qualify for state for cross country and track, and then soccer, everyone wants to make it to the playoffs, and same with football,” Medina said. “But wrestling I want to come back and qualify for state a second time and try to win a state title if not place as best as I can.”

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter: @chowebacca

