Coventry, RI

A bobcat reportedly snatched a small dog in Coventry, triggering a police warning

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

Coventry police are alerting residents after they were told a bobcat snatched a dog from a yard Wednesday.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the animal control division "received a call that a bobcat had entered a fenced-in yard and took a small dog in the Hunters Crossing area ," the police said in a Facebook post.

"This is not abnormal behavior for bobcats and coyotes," the police said, urging residents to keep their pets leashed and "be aware of your surroundings."

Explained: Spotting a bobcat in RI is not as rare as it once was. Here's why

The incident is a reminder for residents of Coventry and other parts of Rhode Island that wild animals may be nearby and sometimes come out of the woods. "A coyote will do the same thing," said Carolyn Lacombe, animal-control supervisor in Coventry.

Not all authorities on animals see the incident as normal. Such behavior from a bobcat is "very uncommon," said David Kalb, the supervising wildlife biologist at the R.I Department of Environmental Management's Division of Fish & Wildlife.

"This is the first time in my professional career I've heard of a bobcat taking a pet," said Kalb, who's worked in wildlife biology for 13 years in several different states.

Bobcats are reclusive and don't like to be around humans, he said.

In May of this year, Coventry police also advised residents to be careful after reports that a black bear was spotted in neighborhoods including Hunter's Crossing, the same Coventry area where the dog was snatched.

The bobcat population in Rhode Island has been increasing in recent years with the protection of open space and the reforestation of areas. As of last year, researchers estimated the Ocean State was home to 80 to 85 bobcats.

Caught on camera: Trail camera captures bobcat kitten in Rhode Island backyard

Last month, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management noted, "Lately, we've been receiving lots of bobcat sighting reports. The end of summer means the end of nursing for these little felines ... Since their birth, the kittens have been depending on their mother for food. Now they are ready to learn how to be independent!"

Coventry Police Capt. Benjamin Witt noted that Coventry has a lot of woods, so Wednesday's incident is "not shocking." Still, he called it "isolated" and said the department hasn't received reports of similar incidents. He said the police posted the information to encourage people to be careful with their pets.

Coventry resident Chris Morin spotted a bobcat late Tuesday night on his automated camera off Station Street, located a half to three-quarters of a mile from Hunter's Crossing.

It's the first time the camera has picked up a bobcat, he said. Morin has two dogs but isn't too concerned, because they're German shepherds and he doesn't think a bobcat would tangle with such big dogs, but he did warn a neighbor who has two small dogs.

The Coventry Police Department says its animal-control division can be reached at (401) 822-9106 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More: Orphaned bobcat found in kitchen of Glocester camp is ready to return to the wild

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: A bobcat reportedly snatched a small dog in Coventry, triggering a police warning

Comments / 25

ISTANDFORTHEANTHEM
3d ago

This I'd the first time in this guy's carrier of 13 years that he heard of a bobcat grabbing a pet..He needs to be fired for making a statement like that..Bobcats feast on small animals as they are carnivores...It's common for bobcats to grab feral cats or small house pets..They will grab fawns, house cats, small dogs and anything else the they come across....They don't have a gift card to Taco Bell...I have one in my back woods that I witnessed killing three neighborhood cats and to small deer (deer).. What a joke this guy is

Reply
4
AP_000787.66b75ea430f145e2b9515615ace2e14e.1807
4d ago

Question if it comes inside my property can I kill it? that’s what I would do to protect my children my pet is my child.🤷‍♀️🐕❤️

Reply(2)
4
chaosmomof4
4d ago

That’s what happens when we live on their land! They were here first!

Reply(1)
9
 

