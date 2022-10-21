ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How to watch Alabama football vs. Mississippi State on TV, live stream, plus game time

By Trisha Easto, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wi0Q6_0ihaKu7M00

Alabama football is set to face Mississippi State back in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is looking to rebound from their first loss, a close game that ended in Tennessee's favor.

Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) is coming off a loss to Kentucky after winning three straight. The Bulldogs will be playing with heavy hearts after the loss of one of their players earlier this week.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to watch Alabama football vs. Mississippi State on TV, live stream, plus game time

Time/Date: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPNOn DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: The Varsity Network

Read more Alabama football news:

SABAN'S HOUSE: Nick Saban must get Alabama football's house in order. Start with Jermaine Burton | Toppmeyer

INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Harrell injury update from Nick Saban for Alabama football vs Mississippi State game

JERMAINE BURTON: Alabama's Nick Saban releases statement about Jermaine Burton video after Tennessee game

PLAYING ON: What Alabama football's Byron Young told Jeremiah Crawford after Vols OL threw up, played on

MAILBAG: Alabama football fans lament penalties, play calls and pass coverage | Goodbread

Nick Saban is the head coach for Alabama football. Mike Leach is the head coach for Mississippi State football.

Trisha Easto is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can find her on Twitter @trishaanicole

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How to watch Alabama football vs. Mississippi State on TV, live stream, plus game time

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: A look back, and 7 predictions for the Crimson Tide's stretch run

The past 2 months of Alabama football have been equal parts breathless, breathtaking and heartbreaking. There has rarely been a dull moment, that’s for sure. On the past 8 Saturdays, the Crimson Tide have wowed their fans with excellence and made them wonder what they were thinking. They’ve carved up their opponents, which they’ve been known to do, and gotten carved up themselves, which they don’t usually let happen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown

It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland

Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
STARKVILLE, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys

Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State defender ejected after bone-rattling hit against Alabama

Mississippi State’s defense will lose some depth after Jackie Matthews was ejected from the Alabama game for a bone-rattling hit near the sideline on Isaiah Bond. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said the officials didn’t even need to review the play because it was that obvious of a targeting call. The play helped fuel a score for Alabama as the Crimson Tide scored one play later after the 15-yard penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama ONE Makes Strategic Changes in its Leadership TEAM

Alabama ONE is excited to announce two strategic moves within the Alabama ONE TEAM. These Leadership changes lay a solid foundation to transition Alabama ONE into a large, multi-branch, multi-region Credit Union that serves Members in 57 Alabama counties, well prepares Alabama ONE for its planned future growth, and ensures the very best service to our Members.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach

Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy