Horror Film Roulette gives filmmakers 5 minutes to scare audiences silly

It takes only a few seconds for “Psych” to set up its premise. A womanin a straitjacket wakes up inside a room with a blood-dripping zombie that's about to attack her.

It's scary. It's gory. It's got a surprise twist. And it's over in less than five minutes. Because five minutes of terror is the maximum per film at the 2022 Horror Film Roulette competition, which will screen about two dozen of this year's entries Sunday night at the Emagine Royal Oak.

The rules are fairly simple. Participating teams have four weeks to create a five-minute movie with a genre that's determined by a spin of a wheel containing categories like sci-fi, supernatural, monster and more. The finished entries are judged by a guest panel. The short films are then screened at the annual showcase, where the winners are announced.

The first prize is $2,000, plus a trophy with a raven perched on top of a skull.

There's an audience choice winner, too, which will be selected on Sunday night by those in attendance. If you don’t have a ticket to the sold-out showcase, you can buy one from HorrorFilmRoulette.com for a live stream of the event, which has entries with titles like “Bone Sprouts,” “Café of Terror” and “Don’t Let ‘Em In.”

Horror Film Roulette has been happening as an alternative to the usual Halloween parties since 2013, when the idea was sparked during a conversation among friends. That led to a screening of three entries for about 30 people at a now-defunct bar in Utica across the street from where contest co-creator Erik Steele lived.

The short films were projected onto a homemade screen. As for the roulette wheel? “I’m one for theatrics and I’m like, 'What better way to randomize what everyone’s going to be making a film on than a roulette wheel that you spin and you leave it up to chance?'" said Steele, who does freelance production for commercials, music videos, television and movies.

Since those grassroots beginnings, Horror Film Roulette has graduated from a bar to a hotel banquet room to theater screenings. It also has expanded in other ways. With social media spreading the word about the contest, this year's showcase features a submission from Mexico, one from Los Angeles and one from New York.

”Now we’re averaging somewhere between 200 to 250 people attending these events,” said Josh Taube, a 2014 and 2015 winner who has a production company, Blue View Cinema, and has removed himself from competition to help run the event

As it’s grown in size, the competition is improving in quality, said Taube, who noted that contestants are venturing into animation and virtual reality and using more professional equipment. This year has “some of the best stuff I’ve seen in the nine years this has been going on."

And though there are now perks like a collector’s edition poster done by artist Jim Towe, whose credits include Marvel Comics, the contest still exists largely to bring together local filmmakers and give them a fun way to collaborate.

Past winners include a retro take on instructional videos, 2021's “Sharpen Your Sixth Sense," which offers tips on things like how to summon demons. "Psych," an outgrowth of a wheel spin that landed on zombies, took home the 2019 top prize.

According to Neil Willoughby of St. Clair Shores, who won in 2018 with a slasher shocker, “The Scarf,” participating in the competition meshes with his career in video production and gives him a chance to stretch his skills.

“Horror Film Roulette is where many of us in the local film community get to cut our teeth, learn from our missteps and grow as creatives,” he said.

There is another plus, he noted: “When I was first starting out, Horror Film Roulette gave me the opportunity to see my work on the big screen. And as a new filmmaker, I think that's the real prize.”

The judges for this year are Bart Woinski, entertainment journalist and founder of the horror podcast "Grave Discussions”; Nate Adams, online and print critic who writes for the Only Critic website; and Mark Fritts, an independent film and video game reviewer who has worked on horror shorts and video content for Blue View Cinema.

Horror Film Roulette

The showcase screening begins at 6 p.m. Sun. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with an intermission and voting for the audience winner starting at 8 p.m. followed by an after-party at 9 p.m. at the Grille at the Emagine Royal Oak.)

Emagine Royal Oak

200 N. Main St.

The event is sold out, but it can be viewed via live stream. Tickets are $20 at HorrorFilmRoulette.com .

