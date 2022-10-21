Oskaloosa puts an end to Mount Pleasant's magical season-ending volleyball run

OSKALOOSA -- The Mount Pleasant High School student section summed up the Panthers' season best at the end of Thursday's Class 4A regional loss to Oskaloosa.

Just after the Panthers' 25-10, 25-19, 25-17 loss to the fourth-ranked Indians at Oskaloosa High School, the student section stood as one and chanted, "Thank you, seniors."

Mount Pleasant head coach David Streeter could not have said it any better after his team's gritty performance against one of the state's best teams.

"I'm not disappointed with the effort at all. They played hard. They were on the floor diving for every ball they could get to," Streeter said. "(The seniors) mesh really well. No drama. They like playing with each other. The love each other on and off the court."

Oskaloosa (23-10) advances to a regional final to play second-ranked North Scott (31-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Eldridge. The Lady Lancers advanced with a 25-7, 25-5, 25-16 win over Fort Madison.

Mount Pleasant bows out with a 9-27 record, but the Panthers went down fighting to the end.

"I was hoping to (get this far), but as the season went, we struggled and then I wasn't sure," Streeter said. "The girls didn't give up. They got better and they started to click at the end."

After dropping the opening set on a 10-point service run by the Indians, Mount Pleasant regrouped.

It was a long rally in the first set that seemed to bring the Panthers to life and epitomized their season. Numerous times the Panthers dove headlong on the floor to dig up balls and keep the point going. Mount Pleasant eventually won the point, forcing an Oskaloosa hitting error.

"They gave their heart out," Streeter said. "They gave up their bodies. There were some really good rallies there for a while. Just to see those girls fight and get a few points from that is a big win."

The Panthers led early in the second set, which saw six ties before the Indians took control late.

It was Oskaloosa's serve which gave the Panthers problems and ultimately proved to be the difference in the match.

"If they can get four or five in a row, it puts us in a hole. We have to struggle and battle really hard to get back into it," Streeter said. "They're a good hitting team. They serve pretty hard. We struggled there for a little bit serve receiving. But our girls battled through that. The last two sets they played with them for a while. I think just the talent of Oskaloosa had a little bit more than we did."

Streeter, like the Mount Pleasant student section, gave a big shout out to seniors Jacara Ivey, Andrea Lopreato, Kate Schimmelpfennig, Tristian Shull and Jersey Beachy who helped build a foundation for the program moving forward.

"The younger girls see that and they can see that when you play together and work together, good things happen," Streeter said.

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.