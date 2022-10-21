ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

Oskaloosa puts an end to Mount Pleasant's magical season-ending volleyball run

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUMsA_0ihaKphj00

OSKALOOSA -- The Mount Pleasant High School student section summed up the Panthers' season best at the end of Thursday's Class 4A regional loss to Oskaloosa.

Just after the Panthers' 25-10, 25-19, 25-17 loss to the fourth-ranked Indians at Oskaloosa High School, the student section stood as one and chanted, "Thank you, seniors."

Mount Pleasant head coach David Streeter could not have said it any better after his team's gritty performance against one of the state's best teams.

"I'm not disappointed with the effort at all. They played hard. They were on the floor diving for every ball they could get to," Streeter said. "(The seniors) mesh really well. No drama. They like playing with each other. The love each other on and off the court."

Oskaloosa (23-10) advances to a regional final to play second-ranked North Scott (31-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Eldridge. The Lady Lancers advanced with a 25-7, 25-5, 25-16 win over Fort Madison.

Mount Pleasant bows out with a 9-27 record, but the Panthers went down fighting to the end.

"I was hoping to (get this far), but as the season went, we struggled and then I wasn't sure," Streeter said. "The girls didn't give up. They got better and they started to click at the end."

After dropping the opening set on a 10-point service run by the Indians, Mount Pleasant regrouped.

It was a long rally in the first set that seemed to bring the Panthers to life and epitomized their season. Numerous times the Panthers dove headlong on the floor to dig up balls and keep the point going. Mount Pleasant eventually won the point, forcing an Oskaloosa hitting error.

"They gave their heart out," Streeter said. "They gave up their bodies. There were some really good rallies there for a while. Just to see those girls fight and get a few points from that is a big win."

The Panthers led early in the second set, which saw six ties before the Indians took control late.

It was Oskaloosa's serve which gave the Panthers problems and ultimately proved to be the difference in the match.

"If they can get four or five in a row, it puts us in a hole. We have to struggle and battle really hard to get back into it," Streeter said. "They're a good hitting team. They serve pretty hard. We struggled there for a little bit serve receiving. But our girls battled through that. The last two sets they played with them for a while. I think just the talent of Oskaloosa had a little bit more than we did."

Streeter, like the Mount Pleasant student section, gave a big shout out to seniors Jacara Ivey, Andrea Lopreato, Kate Schimmelpfennig, Tristian Shull and Jersey Beachy who helped build a foundation for the program moving forward.

"The younger girls see that and they can see that when you play together and work together, good things happen," Streeter said.

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Hoover football takes high road amid alleged racism in western Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Hoover Huskies head football coach Theo Evans says a road game defeat to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School on Friday quickly turned dangerous and divisive for his student-athletes during the handshake line. “It was a shock for me,” said Evans who graduated from Hoover in 2011. He added, […]
DES MOINES, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Have QB Controversy in Latest Depth Chart

Nobody in their right mind expected the Iowa Hawkeyes to go into Columbus and escape with a win last week. Nobody. Few people thought the Hawkeyes would even cover the enormous 30-point spread Vegas settled on before game time. So why did it feel so bad watching the Hawkeyes do exactly what we all expected and get absolutely trounced by perhaps the best team in the country?
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Iowa Offense’s Transfer Portal Hierarchy of Needs

“When your team has the worst total offense in college football, there is basically nowhere left to go but up.”. The Iowa offense, given two weeks to prepare for its game against Ohio State, managed to disprove this statement from one of my articles last week in spectacular fashion. The Hawkeye offense mustered only three points and 158 total yards in Saturday’s humiliating 54-10 defeat, with Iowa’s only touchdown of the game being scored by the defense. Iowa committed six turnovers (nine if you count their three turnovers on downs), surrendered five sacks and ten tackles for loss, and failed to produce a single offensive play of over 20 yards. Even after finally pulling the plug on quarterback Spencer Petras in favor of backup Alex Padilla, the offense continued to sputter, with Padilla fumbling his first snap of the game and throwing an interception on his third. Iowa’s defense, which held the Buckeyes to 3-13 on third down and a season-low 360 yards of total offense (compared to their pre-game average of 543.7) had no chance in a game in which their opponent’s starting field position was at its on 46-yard line.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss

Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
COLUMBUS, OH
KCCI.com

Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: NCAA should reinstate TV bans to counter Iowa football problem

We’ve seen enough. Literally. It’s time for someone to intervene and take Iowa football games off of American television airwaves until further notice. Iowa’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff was the final straw. Advertisers should threaten to pull their commercials if they have the misfortune of being paired with the Hawkeyes, because Brian Ferentz’s offense alienates millions of viewers.
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Centerville driver blamed for 2-car crash in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police blame a southeast Iowa man for causing a Kirksville wreck. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 6 West and Industrial Road. Officers told KTVO a car driven by Steven Lindley, 23, of Centerville, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 6 and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola

Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
INDIANOLA, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy