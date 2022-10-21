Live and love like there's no tomorrow

When someone you know dies suddenly, it causes you to pause and take stock of your life. All the things you take for granted are thrust back into focus, including your relationships with family and friends, your life goals and your health. You begin to question your priorities and vow to make changes. You decide to start over and take time to smell the proverbial roses.

My mother was dying of cancer when she introduced me to a book by Professor Randy Pausch. The book was a compilation of his thoughts from a talk he gave at Carnegie Mellon University. He titled the session, "Really Achieving Your Childhood Dreams" but it soon became known as "The Last Lecture." It was fitting. Professor Pausch, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, had months to live.

In his lecture, Pausch talked about living a meaningful, productive and satisfying life. He shared his childhood dreams and how he had overcome obstacles to find success in life. He shared his insight in how finding the good in other people led him to a greater degree of satisfaction in life. It allowed him to be more generous. That brought him great joy.

The recording of the lecture appeared on countless websites and the book became a best seller on its release. Randy made appearances on Oprah, Good Morning America and the CBS Evening News. Each time he spoke, he left the audience with an encouraging word. For example, he said, "We don't beat the Reaper by living longer. We beat the Reaper by living."

The professor gave this advice to the young people. "Find your passion and follow it. You won't find that passion in things or money. Your passion must come from what fuels you from the inside. It will be grounded in the relationships you have and what people think of you when your time comes."

My friend, Chris, got this. He lived his dream and blessed everyone who knew him.

Jesus says something similar in Matthew 10. He says, "Whoever finds their life will lose it, and whoever loses their life for my sake will find it.”

Jesus is suggesting that there are two ways to view life. Life can either be something to protect or something to pursue. Life is meant to be lived to God's glory. The wisest people are not the ones with the most years, but the most life in their years. That was true of Chris. He died suddenly this week.

Here's the question: Why wait until tragedy strikes. Start living today. Take Randy's advice.

He says, "We have a finite amount of time. Whether short or long, it doesn't matter. Life is to be lived." Make that phone call. Send that card. Drop in for that visit. Encourage your children. If you've been putting off doing something, do it today.

Life is too short, even when it is long. Live well. Make every day count.

Among Jesus' final words were these from John 15. "If you keep my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commands and remain in his love." In other words, live a life like mine that glorifies God.

He then says, "I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete. My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you." Let that be the challenge each of us faces today. Love like Jesus loved!

God bless! See you in Church. Cal

The Rev. Cal Lord is the pastor of Central Baptist Church of Westerly. Reach him at calstigers@gmail.com.