FAMU baseball ready to take the next step, Jamey Shouppe answers the biggest offseason questions

One game separated Florida A&M basebal l from reaching the SWAC championship last season.

With another year in the SWAC under their belt, the Rattlers are determined to contend for the title.

The Rattlers will have a huge chunk of their team last year and may be primed for another run.

Therefore, coach Jamey Shouppe feels that this team and be just as good or even better.

"We're going to be better offensively," Shouppe said. "I didn't think we'd be good on the hill, but our new pitching coach, Todd Alford has done a great job with pitchers and we've competed well with what we got.

"I feel a little more optimistic than I did at the beginning of the fall based on how (Todd) has worked with the guys and how we've gotten better over the course."

FAMU played two fall season games against Tallahassee Community College coached by his former assistant, Bryan Henry and Andrew College.

So far, Shouppe likes what he sees from his squad.

"We've won the games that we've played and feel like we're going to be good offensively," he said. "The first game we played was 13-0 with what we think is going to be close to our starting lineup.

"The fall has served its purpose and we're very encouraged going into the spring."

Pitching projections

Right-handed pitcher Hunter Viets has solidified himself as the team's starter.

He had a 2.98 ERA and 8-4 record as the starter a season ago. Viets earned an All-SWAC second team nod for his efforts.

"(Hunter) is a returning stud," Shouppe said. "I've talked to a lot of scouts trying to give him a chance to play after this.

"He's competes his butt off and is a legit, good college pitcher. I think he has a chance to play professional baseball as well.

"He does everything you want."

The Rattlers are now looking for pitchers that can relive Viets contests.

Last season, Zach Morea was played significant time from the mound, tallying a 2-3 record. He'll be back for his senior year along with a roster of six pitchers.

"We have to make sure we have an adequate number two and three and start establishing some roles in the bullpen," Shouppe said.

Health is wealth

The injury bug took many bites out of FAMU baseball last season.

Third baseman Jared Weber tore his hamstring in the second game of the season and played in only 30 games last season.

Ty Hanchey broke his hand while sliding into a base against Jackson State and missed 15 games. The injury forced him to switch positions from catcher to a left fielder.

Weber and Hanchey are valuable to the team's batting as they had the top two averages last season. (Weber, .413; Hanchey, .354). Both players also had a pair of homeruns each during the SWAC tournament.

"I like our offensive lineup. It may be as good as we've had since I've been here," Shouppe said. "I'm excited to see if we get Jared and Hanchey healthy for a whole season.

"Part of the run that we made in the SWAC tournament was with Weber leading off and we plan to do that again. We have a good 1-5 lineup and we're excited about it."

Reaching the next level

FAMU showed flashes of its potential last season.

Last season, the Rattlers went on an eight-game winning streak, spanning from late April to mid May.

But they also showed inconsistency by dropping five of the next six games.

The Rattlers are eager to hoist the SWAC trophy after nearly reaching the championship game against the eventual champions Alabama State.

But the run they made after having to navigate through the season with a hobbled lineup was a good start in Shouppe's opinion.

"It's always good to make a run in your first year in the conference," he said. "Dropping a flyball costed us a chance from playing in the championship.

"This year our job is to make sure we're the best team and take our chances when we get to the tournament."

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

