Lake County, MI

WLUC

2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
GLADSTONE, MI
Up North Voice

Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: One dead after car crash leads to house fire

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead following a crash in Isabella County Sunday evening. On Oct. 23, at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single car crash at River Road between Gilmore and Littlefield in Deerfield Township, according to Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. A 50-year-old...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Victim named who died after hitting house, starting fire

UPDATE: Late Monday Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said the man who died was Todd Hamilton of Chippewa Township. A 50-year-old Chippewa Township man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Isabella County’s River Road. The car ended with the man’s vehicle striking a house, which caused both to catch fire.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Multiple vehicles broken into during youth football games

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for suspects responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins. The break-ins occurred Saturday evening at Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said they have reports of up to seven vehicles...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Central Michigan Life

Upcoming changes in the Mount Pleasant Police Department

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is undergoing some changes. Assistant Police Chief Andy Latham will retire from the force Nov. 4, according to a press release by the MPPD. Lieutenant Brandon Bliss has been promoted to assistant police chief and will assume his duties Nov. 6. After 26 years with...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

Police department provides update on missing Fremont family

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
FREMONT, MI
9&10 News

Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride

It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
MLive

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
STEVENS POINT, WI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traffic flow changing in downtown Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews continue to work on converting sections of three downtown Traverse City streets from one-way to two-way traffic. The traffic changes are being implemented on a pilot basis on State, Boardman and Pine streets. The two-way pilot project is a collaborative effort of the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

