Related
Dispatch: Two shot in Muskegon Heights
Two people were hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
Up North Voice
Police investigate Houghton Lake break-ins
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Deputies are currently investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, that occurred this evening at the Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games. At this time, Roscommon County deputies have taken reports of up to seven vehicles entered by the suspects, most having windows broken out. Witnesses describe seeing two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks who were driving a black SUV at the time of the incident, possibly a Ford.
WNEM
Sheriff: One dead after car crash leads to house fire
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead following a crash in Isabella County Sunday evening. On Oct. 23, at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single car crash at River Road between Gilmore and Littlefield in Deerfield Township, according to Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. A 50-year-old...
Morning Sun
Victim named who died after hitting house, starting fire
UPDATE: Late Monday Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said the man who died was Todd Hamilton of Chippewa Township. A 50-year-old Chippewa Township man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Isabella County’s River Road. The car ended with the man’s vehicle striking a house, which caused both to catch fire.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Driver from Deadly Car Crash
The driver has been identified as Todd Hamilton from Chippewa Township, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. Isabella County deputies say a man died after crashing into a home on Sunday. They say the driver’s van left the road and hit a tree. It kept going and hit a...
UpNorthLive.com
Multiple vehicles broken into during youth football games
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for suspects responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins. The break-ins occurred Saturday evening at Houghton Lake Schools during youth football games, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said they have reports of up to seven vehicles...
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Investigating String of Car Break-Ins at Houghton Lake Schools
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a string of car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools during Saturday’s youth football games. Deputies say seven vehicles’ windows were broken out, and they believe two suspects entered each car. Witnesses describe seeing the two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts...
Central Michigan Life
Upcoming changes in the Mount Pleasant Police Department
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is undergoing some changes. Assistant Police Chief Andy Latham will retire from the force Nov. 4, according to a press release by the MPPD. Lieutenant Brandon Bliss has been promoted to assistant police chief and will assume his duties Nov. 6. After 26 years with...
Missing Fremont family found safe in Wisconsin
The Fremont family who left their home last Sunday without a trace has been found safe outside Michigan
nbc25news.com
Police department provides update on missing Fremont family
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride
It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake man dies in Farwell crash
A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
Missing Michigan family of 4 was spotted at a gas station earlier this week
A Michigan family of four who were reported missing after the father displayed what officials called paranoid behavior were spotted this week at a gas station, police said Friday. Family members last had contact with the Ciriglianos on Sunday, officials said. This week, police in Fremont and Michigan State Police...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Missing family spotted at UP gas station Monday
A missing family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home, police confirmed.
UpNorthLive.com
Traffic flow changing in downtown Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews continue to work on converting sections of three downtown Traverse City streets from one-way to two-way traffic. The traffic changes are being implemented on a pilot basis on State, Boardman and Pine streets. The two-way pilot project is a collaborative effort of the...
