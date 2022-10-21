Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
ABC6.com
Cumberland police seek information surrounding shots fired incident
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police are looking more information surrounding a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Club Juventude Lusitana Saturday night for a large disturbance. Police said they learned during the disturbance that shots were...
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Enfield
A report of shots fired is under investigation in Enfield on Tuesday. Police said the investigation is in the area of Church Street. At this time, no victims have been found. The investigation is ongoing.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man accused of break-into area school, destruction of property
A Bristol County man was arrested late last week concerning a break-in at a school. On Sunday September 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rehoboth Police Department responded to the Palmer River Elementary School for the report of a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior window air...
Providence triple stabbing suspect facing assault charges
The man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring three people in Providence last week will remain behind bars for now.
Eyewitness News
Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
Turnto10.com
Police investigate shots fired at parking lot in Cumberland
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Portuguese social club on Saturday night. Police were called to the parking lot of the Club Juventude Lusitana on Chase Street for a large disturbance involving gunfire. Police later learned multiple gunshots were...
Eyewitness News
Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
NBC Connecticut
Anger Erupts Over Halloween Attraction Portraying a Murdered Police Officer
A haunted hayride in Shelton is experiencing a lot of backlash because one of its attractions depicted a police officer who was shot. The attraction, Legends of Fear, issued a public apology Sunday, after the display was seen by members of the Bristol Police force who visited Saturday night. Although...
Man Nabbed In Groton With Backpack With Pipe Bombs, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after police allegedly found a backpack full of pipe bombs when responding to a medical call. The incident took place in New London County around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 in Groton. According to Det. Lt. David Miner, of the Groton Police Department, officers...
East Windsor man, charged in hatchet robbery, held on $100,000 bond
An East Windsor man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond while facing charges that he robbed a North Road gas station with a hatchet in 2020, records show. DEFENDANT: Joseph P. Carmen, 43, who has listed his address as an apartment on Riverview Drive in East Windsor. CHARGES:...
Four teens run away after crashing stolen police cruiser in Springfield
Four teenagers are being charged in connection with a stolen Springfield police cruiser.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
Man shot during armed robbery on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to State Street on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
NBC Connecticut
Ledyard Man Accused of Leaving Wife Without Heat, Food and Money Arrested
A Ledyard man is accused of taking the thermostat and food out of the house, leaving his wife with no heat or food. He is also accused of taking away her ability to obtain money and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons. Police said the investigation started on...
