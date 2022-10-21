ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
MILFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Cumberland police seek information surrounding shots fired incident

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police are looking more information surrounding a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Club Juventude Lusitana Saturday night for a large disturbance. Police said they learned during the disturbance that shots were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man accused of break-into area school, destruction of property

A Bristol County man was arrested late last week concerning a break-in at a school. On Sunday September 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rehoboth Police Department responded to the Palmer River Elementary School for the report of a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior window air...
REHOBOTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Police investigate shots fired at parking lot in Cumberland

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Portuguese social club on Saturday night. Police were called to the parking lot of the Club Juventude Lusitana on Chase Street for a large disturbance involving gunfire. Police later learned multiple gunshots were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
NORWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy