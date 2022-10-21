Read full article on original website
Apple’s next Mac Pro could feature an M2 chip with up to 48 CPU cores
That's a lot of processing power. Among the new computers Apple plans to announce in the coming months is an M2 variant of the Mac Pro, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest , Gurman reports the company has been testing a version of its high-end desktop that features a chipset with a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, as well as 192GB of memory. He predicts Apple will ultimately let customers choose between two different chipsets when configuring the Mac Pro. For the moment, Gurman has taken to calling those the “M2 Ultra” and “M2 Extreme.”
Amazon’s Echo is half off right now
Amazon's Echo is half off right now

The Echo Show 5 has also dropped to $35.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $230 right now
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $230 right now

The record low prices include deals for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions
Apple is matching its wave of software updates with a not-so-pleasant price hike. As 9to5Mac reports, the company has raised the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV+. Music now costs $11 per month for individual plans (up from $10) in the US, or $109 per year. The Family plan now costs $17 per month instead of $15. TV+ sees the largest relative jump — the price has increased from $5 per month to $7, and from $50 per year to $69.
Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Viva la (hardware) evolution
Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceGoogle’s latest Android smartphone isn’t a big leap forward, but the steps it takes make it worth a look.
A store that sells Nothing will open in London this year
A store that sells Nothing will open in London this year

The Nothing Store will sit alongside design and fashion giants. Nothing only just released its first phone months ago, but that isn't stopping the company from establishing a physical retail presence. The company is opening its first Nothing Store on 4 Peter Street in London's fashion-oriented Soho neighborhood sometime "before Christmas" this year. The company is promising a "boutique" rather than the usual tech shop experience, and touts design flourishes inspired by classic chains like Italy's Olivetti.
YouTube adds pinch-to-zoom on mobile as part of its latest redesign
Is getting a fresh look and some extra features. For one thing, you'll be able to pinch to zoom into a video on the iOS and Android apps. When you remove your fingers, the video will stay zoomed in. That seems like a handy option for everyone who's about to pore over Taylor Swift's new videos to look for Easter eggs. YouTube started with in August, and now it will be available to everyone.
The 2022 iPad is a superb tablet, but who is it actually for?
The 10th-generation iPad offers a gorgeous design, fast performance and lots of useful features, but it's not quite the best value in Apple's tablet lineup.
Lewis Hamilton Launches Film and TV Company Dawn Apollo Films
Lewis Hamilton is launching film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films, Deadline exclusively reports. The seven-time Formula One champion, who holds the record for most F1 wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, sat down with us to discuss plans for the company, the important role film has played in his life and the role it could play for him after retirement. The Mercedes driver has set up the firm in partnership with his manager Penni Thow, the CEO of investment outfit Copper. Already on the slate are two anticipated projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski, starring Brad Pitt; and a feature...
‘Fallout 4’ is getting high-FPS and 4K upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
There will also be extra Creation Club material. Fallout 5 is nowhere near release, but Bethesda might have something to tide you over. VGC reports the game developer has unveiled plans to release a "next-gen" (really, current-gen) update for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2023. The upgrade will offer high frame rate and 4K quality features, and include new (if currently unspecified) Creation Club content.
India fines Google $113 million for abusing the Play Store's dominance
Is on the hook for after India’s antitrust agency said the company abused the dominant position of the Play Store. The regulator told Google to pay 9.36 billion rupees ($113.5 million) and to allow Play Store developers to use third-party payment systems for app and in-app purchases. After ,...
OnePlus Nord N300 5G includes a 48MP camera and fast charging for $228
OnePlus' Nord N200 had a simple hook: stuff 5G and a big battery into a low-priced phone. There were a few flaws, though, and the company is partly addressing them with the just-announced Nord N300 5G. The follow-up switches from the Snapdragon 480 chip to a speedier (if not exactly blazing) MediaTek Dimensity 810. You'll also find a 48MP main camera versus the N200's 13MP unit, a slightly larger 6.56-inch 90Hz display and faster 33W charging (up from 18W). Yes, the necessary charger comes in the box.
Amazon now lets you pay using Venmo
The option will be available to everyone in the US in the next few weeks. Your Venmo money is now useful for much more than covering your share of last night's pizza. As promised last year, Amazon is rolling out the option to use either your Venmo balance, a linked bank account or an associated debit card for payments. You can make Venmo the default if you like, and that service's purchase protection still applies in addition to Amazon's own safeguards.
Shutterstock and OpenAI will team up to sell AI-generated stock images
Shutterstock is eager to embrace AI-generated art. As The Verge reports, the photo provider has widened its deal with OpenAI to begin selling stock images built using the DALL-E 2 AI generator. The approach will offer "direct access" to DALL-E through the Shutterstock website, and compensate creators whose pictures played a role in developing the technology through a new Contributor Fund. The company also plans to pay royalties to artists when the AI uses their work.
‘Bayonetta 3’ turns witchy weirdness into an art form
A new Bayonetta game is like the circus rolling into town. Bayonetta is the ringmaster, of course, and she shows up out of the blue with boxcars of strange beasts, weird friends, dangerous spells, magnificent clothing and endless promises to impress. Her stories don’t always make sense, but they’re filled with melodrama and action, magic and gunfire, and once Bayonetta enters the spotlight, there’s no looking away. Especially not when she’s dancing her way through a spell in an outfit made of her own hair, while 40-storey monsters fight to the death at her back.
Microsoft is making it easier for Xbox users to join Discord voice chats
Microsoft is making it easier for Xbox users to join Discord voice chats

You soon won't need a phone. Microsoft and Discord plan to make joining a voice channel from an Xbox console easier. If you're a frequent Discord user, you may recall the companies recently launched Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S integration. Following a , Discord started rolling out the feature to all Xbox users in . Unfortunately, in its current iteration, the integration isn't as straightforward as one would hope; joining a voice chat involves a transfer process that requires the Xbox mobile app.
Save hundreds on tech gifts for the holidays, from Beats earbuds to an Apple TV
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. They say the early bird gets the worm. We say, the early shopper gets the savings. That's why we've partnered with Walmart for their Deals for Days campaign running now through the end of November to bring you the biggest and best bargains and help you cross off your holiday shopping list early. Between unplanned shipping delays and inflation, a little bit of pre-planning will pay off big time.
Bono says you can blame him for that free iTunes U2 album
Remember back in 2014 when U2 gave away an album's worth of songs to every iTunes user in the world? And it turned out that a large number of them didn't want said album anywhere near their music library — to the point that Apple had to release a special tool to remove it? That was completely my bad, U2 lead singer Bono wrote in an article for The Guardian.
The Morning After: Testing out Apple's new entry-level iPad
Apple surprised us last week with two new iPads. We’ve spent a bit of time with the new entry-level iPad ($449) which has been redesigned to match the rest of the iPad family with flat edges, USB-C and a Touch ID-enabled power button. Unusually, it also has a landscape selfie camera. Inside, there’s an A14 chip, which might not match the M1 in the iPad Air (let alone the M2 in the new iPad Pro), but it’s still a powerful enough processor.
The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)
Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too.
